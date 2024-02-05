How to get Coal Powder in Enshrouded

Coal Powder can be found in several ways in Enshrouded. You can loot it in the wild, but it’s not the most reliable way to get it. You best bet is to craft it.

In Enshrouded, Coal Powder isn’t one of the most common materials you’ll find and encounter in recipes. But it can still come in handy, and if you don’t know where to look, you can struggle to find it.

Here is how and where to get Coal Powder in Enshrouded.

How to craft Coal Powder in Enshrouded

All Coal Powder crafting ingredients in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most reliable way to get Coal Powder in Enshrouded is to craft it. To do so, you’ll need five Charcoal and to place a Grinding Stone. Charcoal is a whole process to craft, so it might take you some time.

We recommend crafting a whole bunch of Charcoal instead of gathering enough resources for five units because you may need it in other recipes. To make Charcoal, you need to craft Charcoal Kiln first, and then add Wood Logs and Dirt to it.

To unlock the Coal Powder recipe if you haven’t done it yet, you need to unlock the Laboratory, which is required to complete the final crafter’s quest for the Alchemist. Here is what you need to build the crafting tool:

Athanor (x10 Glass, x10 Bronze Bar, x5 Lump of Clay)

x40 Fired Brick

x10 Copper Bar

x3 Glass

Once it’s done, you should get access to four Grinding Stones recipes (Bonemeal, Flour, Fossilized Bone Dust, and Coal Powder).

How to loot Coal Powder in Enshrouded

You can also loot Coal Powder in the wild, but it’s rare and not guaranteed. You will find it drops randomly from smashing vases in various areas, such as dungeons and the Sun Temple.

All recipes that include Coal Powder in Enshrouded

There are a few recipes where you can put Coal Powder to use.