Category:
Elden Ring

How to get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

A powerful sword with a magical flair.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 12:06 pm
Elden Ring players fighting on horses
Image via FromSoftware

For a majority of Elden Ring’s life cycle, certain weapons have been considered stronger than all others. The Sword of Night and Flame has been one of those weapons from the start, featuring a powerful weapon skill, strong stats, and a unique aesthetic.

Recommended Videos

Like many other dominant weapons in the Lands Between, the developers nerfed the Sword of Night and Flame post-launch. However, the sword is still one of the best your character can equip. Below, you can see where to find the Sword of Night and Flame and all of its stats in Elden Ring.

Sword of Night and Flame location in Elden Ring

The Sword of Night and Flame is located in Caria Manor, which is located on the western side of the map in Liurnia of the Lakes. It’s just south of Volcano Manor and northwest of the Raya Lucaria Academy. In Caria Manor, you need to keep progressing until you reach the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace, which is found on the western side of the manor itself, as seen in the map screenshot below

The location of the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace on the map
The location of the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace. Screenshot via Map Genie

At this Grace Site, go onto the walkways that are located to the south. Go straight across the first one until you reach a second walkway. Turn left onto this walkway and keep going until you can turn right. As you’re walking across the third walkway, look over the ledge on your left. Keep walking until you find a roof you can jump onto.

On the roof, find a ladder that leads down into a private room. This room has a chest that contains the Sword of Night and Flame. Once you loot the sword, go out the door that’s inside the room, which leads further into Caria Manor.

Sword of Night and Flame stats in Elden Ring

Below, you can see all of the level requirements and other stats for the Sword of Night and Flame:

Requirements

  • Strength: 12
  • Dexterity: 12
  • Intelligence: 24
  • Faith: 24

Weapon Skill

  • Night-and-Flame Stance

Stats

  • Physical: 87
  • Magic: 56
  • Fire: 56 Lightning: 0
  • Holy: 0
  • Critical: 100

And that’s everything you need to know about the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring. If you’re looking to stock up on powerful weapons, you can also check out how to farm the Grave Scythe.

related content
Read Article Full Limgrave map, zone size and key locations in Elden Ring
The map of the Limgrave area in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Full Limgrave map, zone size and key locations in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 10, 2024
Read Article Best Blasphemous Blade build in Elden Ring
A man holds a gigantic, burning sword above his head in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Best Blasphemous Blade build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring’s final secret may have just been unearthed—and it was hidden in plain sight
Elden Ring Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Messmer the Impaler overview
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring’s final secret may have just been unearthed—and it was hidden in plain sight
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Full Limgrave map, zone size and key locations in Elden Ring
The map of the Limgrave area in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Full Limgrave map, zone size and key locations in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 10, 2024
Read Article Best Blasphemous Blade build in Elden Ring
A man holds a gigantic, burning sword above his head in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Best Blasphemous Blade build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Elden Ring’s final secret may have just been unearthed—and it was hidden in plain sight
Elden Ring Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Messmer the Impaler overview
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Elden Ring’s final secret may have just been unearthed—and it was hidden in plain sight
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 5, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a full-time writer for multiple esports and gaming websites. He has 6+ years of experience covering esports and traditional sporting events, including DreamHack Atlanta, Call of Duty Championships 2017, and Super Bowl 53.