How to get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

For a majority of Elden Ring’s life cycle, certain weapons have been considered stronger than all others. The Sword of Night and Flame has been one of those weapons from the start, featuring a powerful weapon skill, strong stats, and a unique aesthetic.

Recommended Videos

Like many other dominant weapons in the Lands Between, the developers nerfed the Sword of Night and Flame post-launch. However, the sword is still one of the best your character can equip. Below, you can see where to find the Sword of Night and Flame and all of its stats in Elden Ring.

Sword of Night and Flame location in Elden Ring

The Sword of Night and Flame is located in Caria Manor, which is located on the western side of the map in Liurnia of the Lakes. It’s just south of Volcano Manor and northwest of the Raya Lucaria Academy. In Caria Manor, you need to keep progressing until you reach the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace, which is found on the western side of the manor itself, as seen in the map screenshot below

The location of the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace. Screenshot via Map Genie

At this Grace Site, go onto the walkways that are located to the south. Go straight across the first one until you reach a second walkway. Turn left onto this walkway and keep going until you can turn right. As you’re walking across the third walkway, look over the ledge on your left. Keep walking until you find a roof you can jump onto.

On the roof, find a ladder that leads down into a private room. This room has a chest that contains the Sword of Night and Flame. Once you loot the sword, go out the door that’s inside the room, which leads further into Caria Manor.

Sword of Night and Flame stats in Elden Ring

Below, you can see all of the level requirements and other stats for the Sword of Night and Flame:

Requirements

Strength: 12

Dexterity: 12

Intelligence: 24

Faith: 24

Weapon Skill

Night-and-Flame Stance

Stats

Physical: 87

Magic: 56

Fire: 56 Lightning: 0

Holy: 0

Critical: 100

And that’s everything you need to know about the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring. If you’re looking to stock up on powerful weapons, you can also check out how to farm the Grave Scythe.