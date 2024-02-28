How to farm the Grave Scythe in Elden Ring

One of the coolest-looking weapons in Elden Ring is the Grave Scythe, a monstrous two-handed scythe that allows your character to take on the appearance of a Grim Reaper-like figure. This oversized weapon hits like a truck and comes fully equipped with a unique Spinning Slash ability that cleaves all enemies around you in a circle.

Although the Grave Scythe drops off several enemies spread throughout the Lands Between, there is one spot in particular that is extremely effective when it comes to both its location and the density of mobs there that can drop the Grave Scythe. You’ll want to head there immediately if getting this weapon is an objective of yours.

Here’s the best place to farm the Grave Scythe in Elden Ring.

Best spot to farm the Grave Scythe in Elden Ring

The best spot in the game to farm the Grave Scythe is in Liurnia of the Lakes, in the area found just after you defeat Godrick the Grafted. Immediately after beating Godrick in Stormveil Castle, head out of the castle and acquire the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of Grace. You’ll be frequenting this location often while farming the Grave Scythe.

The best spot to farm the scythe is just inside the Liurnia region. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Just to the west of this site of Grace, you’ll find a graveyard with three skeleton enemies that you’ll need to kill in order to earn the Grave Scythe—each of them has a low chance of dropping the Grave Scythe when killed. These three skeletons all reanimate after you kill them, so, like most skeletons in Elden Ring, you’ll need to hit them one extra time while they’re on the ground to make sure they’re truly dead. You can continuously farm these three mobs by going back to the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of Grace nearby and making them respawn until the Grave Scythe falls to you.

The drop rate of the Grave Scythe is unfortunately very low, as it only has about a 2 percent chance to drop off skeletal enemies, according to Elden Ring database Fextralife. It’s likely you’ll be farming the skeletons near the Lake-Facing Cliffs pretty often if you want a chance at the Grave Scythe.