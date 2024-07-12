How to get the Carian Retaliation Ash of War in Elden Ring

Fighting against spellcasters in Elden Ring can be a pain. Sometimes you want to give them a taste of their own medicine, and that’s where Carian Retaliation comes in. This Ash of War excels against magic builds, and this is how you can acquire it.

Where to find Ash of War: Carian Retaliation in Elden Ring

Getting here is not as straightforward. Image via FromSoftware

Unlike most other Ashes of War in Elden Ring, Carian Retaliation is not found by defeating an enemy or as a drop from a Teardrop Scarab. Despite the power of this spell, finding its Ash of War is simpler than you think because you can purchase it from an NPC merchant. The one you’re looking for is Pidia, Carian Servant, and you can find him in Caria Manor.

Finding Pidia in Caria Manor

Even though Pidia resides in Caria Manor, you will not be able to encounter him the first time you explore the legacy dungeon. Once you clear the way through and defeat Royal Knight Loretta, you gain access to the back of Caria Manor which sprawls out into the Three Sisters region. From here, make your way to the eastern part of the mansion.

The gap at the southeast section is where you drop off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From this point, go south until you see an opening to drop into. Head down here and climb down the nearby ladder to find Pidia. Talk to him and exhaust his dialogue to access his shop. Navigate to the Ash of War: Carian Retaliation and purchase the item for 3000 Runes.

However, depending on what questline you’re following and how far into it you are, you might not be able to acquire this Ash of War. Pidia’s availability depends on Ranni’s questline and eventually ties into Seluvis’ questline as well.

Questline progression

If you meet Pidia before you start Ranni’s questline, you should be fine. Purchase the Ash of War from him as you normally would. If you’re currently on Seluvis’ questline and have the Amber Draught, you can give it to Ranni to prematurely end her questline and betray her. Doing this will ensure Pidia stays alive throughout the rest of your playthrough.

However, if you have begun Ranni’s questline and progressed to the point where you give her the Fingerslayer Blade, she will kill Pidia and you will no longer be able to access his wares. Thankfully, you should find Pidia’s Bell Bearing which can then be given to the Twin Maiden Husks to access Pidia’s shop and purchase his items.

Despite the new spell additions in Shadow of the Erdtree, Carian Retaliation still holds its own as a powerful Sorcery against other sorcerers.

