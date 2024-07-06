How to get the Carian Sorcery Sword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

FromSoftware games usually have one or two melee weapons you can also use to cast spells, and Elden Ring finally gets its own with Shadow of the Erdtree’s Carian Sorcery Sword. This Thrusting Sword casts Sorceries as its heavy attack, making it an interesting choice for melee-caster hybrids.
Here’s how to get your hands on the Carian Sorcery Sword in Elden Ring.
Carian Sorcery Sword location in Elden Ring DLC
In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, you get the Carian Sorcery Sword from a chest on the upper level of Castle Ensis. You can only reach it from Scadu Altus after clearing Castle Ensis and beating Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.
From the Highroad Cross Site of Grace, head left and down the hill until you reach a cliff edge overlooking Castle Ensis. There’s an area by a waterfall where you can safely jump down to the upper ramparts of Castle Ensis. There aren’t any enemies on the Castle Ensis rooftop, so it’s perfectly safe.
Toward the right-hand side of the ramparts, under a makeshift tent, there’s a chest containing the Carian Sorcery Sword.
It’s outclassed in terms of pure damage by other magic-infused rapiers and glintstone staffs, but it’s nice to be able to cast spells without switching weapons. Try it out with our best battle mage build or best spell blade build in Elden Ring.