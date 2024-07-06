Image Credit: Bethesda
Elden Ring character wielding Black Steel Greathammer in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get the Black Steel Greathammer in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

It's a unique Greathammer with a special guard-counter effect.
There are nearly 100 new weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and most of them pack a punch. One of my favorites is the Black Steel Greathammer—it’s a giant chunk of metal that deals tons of poise damage and works great with a heavy Strength character.

It’s easy to get, so keep reading to learn how to add this hammer to your collection.

Black Steel Greathammer location in Elden Ring DLC

Black Steel Greathammer location on Elden Ring DLC map
Get the Black Steel Greathammer from the Church of Consolation. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get the Black Steel Greathammer in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, head to the Church of Consolation in southeast Gravesite Plain. You can get here immediately after starting the DLC—it’s a straight shot from your starting point. The Black Steel Greathammer drops from a non-respawning Black Knight enemy inside the church. There’s also a Scadutree Fragment here.

Looting the Black Steel Greathammer in Elden Ring DLC
Kill the Black Knight here. It’s a guaranteed drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Knight can be tricky to kill, especially if you’re just starting out, so take your time and make sure you clear out the other enemies first. He’s fairly easy to backstab if you can get behind him. Just try not to let him block your attacks, otherwise, he retaliates with a high-damage guard-counter that’ll take off a huge chunk of your health.

The Black Steel Greathammer is a guaranteed drop from this Knight, so you only have to kill him once. It requires 25 Strength, 11 Dexterity, and 17 Faith, and releases a golden explosion every time you guard-counter. It goes great with the Black Steel Greatshield from the Black Knight in Fog Rift Fort.

Next, check out our best builds to beat Elden Ring’s DLC.

