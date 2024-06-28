Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Image of Marika in Elden Ring.
Category:
Elden Ring

How to get to the Hinterlands in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

You've got to ask your mother.
Image of Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 08:19 pm

It wouldn’t be Elden Ring if there weren’t a thousand vast, sprawling hidden areas only unlockable through some esoteric combination of actions. Large swaths of the Shadow of the Erdtree map fall into this category, including the elusive Hinterlands, where Queen Marika was born.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re looking to progress Ymir’s Erdtree questline or you’re just a Marika fan who wants to do some sightseeing, you’ll nonetheless want to head to the Hinterlands. This northeastern portion of the Realm of Shadow is stunningly picturesque, but you’ll need to jump through a few hoops before you get there.

How do you access the Hinterlands in Elden Ring?

Looting the O Mother gesture in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Strangely enough, this gesture is the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike most hidden paths in Elden Ring, the way to the Hinterlands is not unlocked through a hidden lever or tough-as-nails boss fight, but through bringing a certain gesture to a certain place.

The key here is the easy-to-miss O Mother gesture, which you can find under a tree close to Bonny Village, which itself is fairly well-hidden. This is only the key, however, and you’ll still need to track down the lock before progressing.

For that, you’ll need to head to the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace, otherwise known as the last checkpoint before the (literally) crushing Commander Gaius boss in Shadow of the Erdtree. Rather than heading through the foreboding boss mist, however, hang a right once you get to this Site of Grace. You may think it’s a dead end with nothing but a statue of Marika to await you, but use the O Mother gesture in front of the statue and the wall will slide open, permitting you entry to the Hinterlands at last.

It’s unknown what connection this new Shadow of the Erdtree region has to the Hinterlands mentioned in Bloodborne, but it’s always fun to theorize about tangible threads between the From Software games. There’s not much here except a few stunning views and a lot of fingers, but one of the ruins you need to investigate for Count Ymir as part of his quest is tucked away at the end of this peninsula. Just don’t forget to double back and take out Gaius once you’ve collected enough Scadutree Fragments.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair
Grant St. Clair has been gaming almost as long as he's been writing. Writing about games, however, is still quite new to him. He does hope you'll stick around to hear about his many, many opinions- wait, where are you going?