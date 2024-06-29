Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC introduces us to several new katanas with unique move sets. One of the more interesting ones is the Star-Lined Sword, a katana that combines powerful magic with swift slashes to take out your opponents.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the Star-Lined Sword in Elden Ring.

How to get the Star-Lined Sword in Elden Ring

Defeat the Demi-Human Queen to get this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dex/Int Star-Lined Sword can be found by defeating Demi-Human Queen Marigga after you unlock the Cerulean Coast in the southwestern region of the Land of Shadows. For players who enjoyed using the Moonveil in the base game of Elden Ring, the Star-Lined Sword is a definitive upgrade introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree.

To find Demi-Human Queen Marigga, you must head to Charo’s Hidden Grave, an area marked with red flowers, unlike the typical blue flowers scattered about the Cerulean Coast. This place is directly under Gravesite Plain and you will pass through a few aggressive enemies along the way. Once you come across the Demi-Human Queen, be ready for a challenging battle. Defeating herwill drop the Star-Lined Sword; however, you will need to meet the prerequisite Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence to use it in battle.

Now that you know how to acquire the weapon, the next part is knowing how to build around it.

The best Star-Lined Sword build in Elden Ring

The best way to use this weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the Star-Lined Sword scales with three different stats, the build of our choosing involves investing points into all three of them. If you’re coming from the base game with a different build, you should respec your character before getting started.

Build parameters Requirements Recommended level 150+ Primary stats Dexterity Secondary stats Strength, Intelligence Weapons Star-Lined Sword Armor Shadow Militiaman Set (optional)

Any armor set (maintain medium load) Talismans Millicent’s Prosthesis

Two-headed Turtle Talisman

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Shard of Alexander Weapon skills Onze’s Line of Stars Additional spells N/A

Stat distribution

First, focus on survivability with 40 Vigor and 30 Endurance. For weapon scaling, getting up to 20 Strength, followed by 50 Dexterity and 30 Intelligence is the way to go, especially since the Star-Lined Sword scales primarily with Dexterity.

This is what your endgame stats should look like.

Vigor: 40

40 Mind: 15

15 Endurance: 30

30 Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 50

50 Intelligence: 30

30 Faith: Base level

Base level Arcane: Base level

This build should cap out around levels 175 to 180, which is very possible if you farm runes in the Land of Shadows. Any additional points can go into Dexterity for more raw damage or Intelligence for more Ash of War damage. If you find yourself dying too quickly, invest more points into Vigor until you reach a soft cap.

Gear breakdown

The main weapon of this build, the Star-Lined Sword has three stat prerequisites to meet: 10 Strength, 23 Dexterity, and 21 Intelligence. The weapon has its highest scaling from Dexterity, going up to a B-tier scaling while Strength and Intelligence stay at C-tier.

The Star-Lined Sword’s weapon skill, Onze’s Line of Stars, launches a combo of five magic damage slashes followed by a teleporting aerial downward slash. This six-hit combo can be combined with light and heavy attacks in the weapon’s move set to unleash a flurry of physical and magic damage.

In terms of armor, this build is quite flexible. There are several fun and aesthetically pleasing sets to choose from in the DLC; our choice is the Shadow Militiaman Set. The main priority when choosing armor is maintaining a medium-equipped load so that you can roll effectively.

Talisman breakdown

Four talismans work perfectly for our Star-Lined Sword build.

Millicent’s Prosthesis is the backbone of any Dexterity-based build. Not only does this talisman improve your Dexterity by five, but it also increases your attack power with successive attacks. Since Onze’s Line of Stars is a multi-hit combo, having this equipped will boost your damage at all times.

The Two-headed Turtle Talisman is one of the best talismans introduced in the DLC. This one grants you the most stamina regen of any other talisman, making it perfect for any build that utilizes a lot of rolls and fast attacks, thus necessitating faster stamina regen.

The Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is a great addition for any build that utilizes rapid attacks as part of its move set. Since Onze’s Line of Stars does just that, combining this talisman’s 13 percent damage boost with Millicent’s Prosthesis will be of huge benefit when it comes time to dishing out the pain.

The Shard of Alexander is the best talisman for any build with powerful weapon skills. This talisman boosts the power of Onze’s Line of Stars by an additional 15 percent, which stacks with the other couple of talismans in this build, elevating your damage even further.

