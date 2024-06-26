Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Maliketh, The Black Blade Boss Entering the Second Phase
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

Best Beast Claw build in Elden Ring

A new build for a new weapon.
Image of Anish Nair
Anish Nair
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 04:19 am

The variety of new weapons added in Shadow of the Erdtree makes for some interesting new build options. One of the more fascinating weapons introduced is the Beast Claw, a new Fist weapon with a powerful Ash of War.

Recommended Videos

How to get the Beast Claw in Elden Ring

The Beast Claw is acquired early into your Shadow of the Erdtree playthrough. When you first enter the Land of Shadows, you will rest at the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace. From this point, you head southeast into the forest until you come across Logur the Beast Claw. After defeating this enemy, he will drop the Beast Claw weapon.

Player character acquiring the Beast Claw weapon standing in a forest in Elden Ring
Defeat Logur to get this weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike most close combat fist/claw weapons in Elden Ring, this one scales primarily with Strength and a secondary scaling in Dexterity. Its Ash of War, Savage Claws, unleashes a flurry of swipes that rapidly build up bleeding. With a few more consecutive swipes, you should cause blood loss, allowing you to take easily down bosses with high HP.

Now that you know how to acquire the Beast Claw, we need to work it into a viable build.

The best Beast Claw build in Elden Ring

Player character standing against the backdrop of a giant shadowy tree with claws and a helmet
The best build for this weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Beast Claw build we recommend will be a Strength build. As such, the primary stat investment will be Strength, with leftover points used to increase Dexterity for damage-scaling purposes. Use a Larval Tear to respec your character, and let’s get started.

Build parametersRequirements
Recommended level150+
Primary statsStrength, Dexterity
Secondary statsVigor, Endurance
WeaponsBeast Claw
ArmorHorned Warrior Helm
Any armor (maintain medium load)
TalismansTwo-headed Turtle Talisman
Lord of Blood’s Exultation
Rotten Winged Sword Insignia
Shard of Alexander
Weapon skillsSavage Claws
Additional spellsN/A

The next part of this build showcases an ideal stat distribution to make the Beast Claw work.

Stat distribution

Since the Beast Claw build is a Strength build with a secondary Dexterity scaling, pumping points into Strength with the occasional Dexterity investment is the way to go. Getting your Strength up to 40 is ideal before investing points into Vigor and Endurance for survivability. Having about 50 Vigor and 30 Endurance before entering the DLC should be enough.

This is what your endgame stats should look like.

  • Vigor: 50
  • Mind: 15
  • Endurance: 30
  • Strength: 50
  • Dexterity: 40
  • Intelligence: Base level
  • Faith: Base level
  • Arcane: Base level

This build should cap out at levels 165 to 170. Any excess points left over from the reallocation and subsequent levels are best invested into more Strength for more damage or Endurance for more stamina/equip load until you reach a soft cap.

Gear breakdown

Weapon showcase of the Beast Claw in Elden Ring
The weapon for this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only weapon in this build is the Beast Claw. As such, you need to meet a prerequisite of 13 Strength and 11 Dexterity to wield it. You can infuse the weapon with different Ashes of War, but we recommend sticking with Savage Claws to be evasive and proc blood loss at the same time. Once you go through a Strength soft cap, it might be better to invest points into Dex.

There are great armor sets in the DLC for Strength builds, like the Black Knight Set and the Death Knight Set. If there’s one piece we recommend using, it would be the Horned Warrior Helm for the Strength boost. Your flasks will heal you for seven percent less, but the damage boost is worth it. Just remember to maintain a medium equip load at all times.

Focus on high-speed attacks to cause blood loss by chaining your light and heavy attacks with Savage Claws. In PvP, you should be difficult to catch because of the weapon’s erratic moveset, so take advantage of that.

Talisman breakdown

Talisman showcase of the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia in Elden Ring
The talismans that make the build tick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Four talismans work perfectly with the Beast Claw.

The Two-headed Turtle Talisman is a new talisman introduced in the DLC. This talisman grants you the most stamina regen of any talisman and is a must-have for any build that utilizes a lot of stamina. You should be able to roll and attack more effectively with this.

The Lord of Blood’s Exultation is the go-to talisman for any build that procs bleeding. Every time you cause blood loss, your damage gets boosted, making subsequent attacks even more effective. Keep this one on at all times.

The Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is the talisman to choose for any build that uses rapid attacks. Every successive attack improves your damage output even further, which is great when you chain your light/heavy attacks with Savage Claws.

The Shard of Alexander is the best talisman for any build that relies on Ashes of War. This talisman boosts the power of your weapon skills, making Savage Claws deal even more damage in conjunction with the other two talismans mentioned above.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anish Nair
Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.