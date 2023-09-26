You now have even more control of your players.

There are several new features introduced to gameplay in EA FC 24, including the Controlled Sprint mechanic—which can be extremely effective in beating opposition defenders.

The Controlled Sprint provides a new way of sprinting in EA FC 24 and can be even more effective than the standard input because, as the name implies, it provides a more controlled way of running at maximum speed.

EA FC 24 does not have a tutorial like other games do, however, and you’ll have to dive into the deep end to try any new features. As such, we recommend getting to grips with Controlled Sprint in an offline game mode before you venture online.

What is Controlled Sprint in EA FC 24?

Fast players with high ball control are the most effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Controlled Sprint mechanic applies to players moving at speed but retaining better control of the ball than using the normal sprint mechanic, allowing for swifter controls and change of directions—which can be incredibly useful for weaving through defenders.

Controlled Sprint is particularly effective once an opponent has committed to a challenge or a specific direction, as you can weave to a new direction and expose any gaps in the defense that may have been opened.

Players with high acceleration are the most useful with Controlled Sprint, as they’ll quickly be able to get up to top speed and behind the defense.

How to use Controlled Sprint in EA FC 24

To use Controlled Sprint, players must hold RB on Xbox or hold R1 on PlayStation, then use the directional input on the left analog stick to control the direction of movement. When you see space to run into, simply change your directional input to match. You do not need to hold the standard sprint button (RT/R2) at the same time to use Controlled Sprint.

The addition of PlayStyles in EA FC 24 makes Controlled Sprint even more effective, particularly for those who have First Touch Control, Speed Dribbler, or Fast Break. Players with the PlayStyle+ of those will be even more effective.

Using advanced mechanics like Controlled Sprint does take some practice, though it is extremely beneficial if you’re venturing into highly competitive online modes like Division Rivals or Champions in Ultimate Team.

