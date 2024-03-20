FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack: How to claim your free rewards

Every month, EA Sports FC 24 players can use their Amazon Prime subscription to receive a free Prime Gaming Pack, and March is no different.

EA Sports FC 24 players eligible for free packs from Amazon Prime Gaming subscriptions should make sure to redeem their codes every month. They contain sweet cards and consumables that will help you enhance your team. They’re especially helpful if you’re just starting your journey and need help completing the best starting 11 possible.

Can you claim EA Sports FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack six

Some great players can be redeemed through the Prime Pack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On March 20, the sixth Prime Gaming Pack for EA Sports FC 24 became available. It’s up for grabs for 33 days, expiring on April 22. Luckily, getting it yourself is a piece of cake. Here’s how you can do it.

How to get Prime Gaming Pack six for EA Sports FC 24

There are essentially two things you have to do in order to collect Prime Gaming Pack six—link your EA account with Prime Gaming, and then claim the in-game content.

You don’t have to look far to finish both errands. Head over to the Prime Pack’s dedicated page on Amazon Gaming, scroll below, and you’ll find an option to link your Electronic Arts account. Click it and simply log in to your EA account to complete the task. Once that’s done, return to the Prime Pack’s page and click “Get in-game content,” which gives you the rewards. They’ll be visible next time you log into the game.

All EA Sports FC 24’s Prime Gaming Pack six rewards

There are four different rewards for unlocking Prime Gaming Pack six. They’re as follows:

Four Gold Rare players (Untradeable).

One Player Pick with minimum Overall of 81+ (Untradeable).

Six Rare Consumables.

One Base Icon for 20 games.

