FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack: How to claim your free rewards

Get these sweet rewards.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 04:24 am
Vinicius JR. winds up for a shot with defenders in front of him in EA FC 24
Image via EA

Every month, EA Sports FC 24 players can use their Amazon Prime subscription to receive a free Prime Gaming Pack, and March is no different.

EA Sports FC 24 players eligible for free packs from Amazon Prime Gaming subscriptions should make sure to redeem their codes every month. They contain sweet cards and consumables that will help you enhance your team. They’re especially helpful if you’re just starting your journey and need help completing the best starting 11 possible.

Can you claim EA Sports FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack six

Randal Kolo Muani in EA FC 24 wearing an Inter Miami kit in Ultimate Team.
Some great players can be redeemed through the Prime Pack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On March 20, the sixth Prime Gaming Pack for EA Sports FC 24 became available. It’s up for grabs for 33 days, expiring on April 22. Luckily, getting it yourself is a piece of cake. Here’s how you can do it.

How to get Prime Gaming Pack six for EA Sports FC 24

There are essentially two things you have to do in order to collect Prime Gaming Pack six—link your EA account with Prime Gaming, and then claim the in-game content.

You don’t have to look far to finish both errands. Head over to the Prime Pack’s dedicated page on Amazon Gaming, scroll below, and you’ll find an option to link your Electronic Arts account. Click it and simply log in to your EA account to complete the task. Once that’s done, return to the Prime Pack’s page and click “Get in-game content,” which gives you the rewards. They’ll be visible next time you log into the game.

All EA Sports FC 24’s Prime Gaming Pack six rewards

There are four different rewards for unlocking Prime Gaming Pack six. They’re as follows:

  • Four Gold Rare players (Untradeable).
  • One Player Pick with minimum Overall of 81+ (Untradeable).
  • Six Rare Consumables.
  • One Base Icon for 20 games.
Read Article Best EA FC 24 settings and sliders
Erling Haaland of Manchewster City strikes the ball in EA FC 24.
Category: EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
Best EA FC 24 settings and sliders
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 26, 2024
Read Article FIFA might team up with EA rival to develop new soccer sim juggernaut
EA FC 24
Category: EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
FIFA might team up with EA rival to develop new soccer sim juggernaut
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 12, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24: Future Stars Academy Evolutions, explained
EA FC Future stars
Category: EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24: Future Stars Academy Evolutions, explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 9, 2024
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.