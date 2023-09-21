Goalkeepers are an important part of your defense in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and there are a variety of brilliant stoppers that you can recruit to keep the opposition at bay.
Whether you’re building a team based around your favorite league or are crafting a Hybrid squad to enable you to dip into a variety of tactics, there are plenty of options to consider between the sticks — and the highest-rated players are often cheaper than their outfield counterparts.
However, it’s understandable that you may want to start with a mid-range solution and save your coins to invest in attacking improvements, and there are thankfully a number of options at your disposal.
We’ve highlighted the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team below across several leagues, as well as providing some more affordable options.
- Best Premier League goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team
- Best LaLiga goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team
- Best Serie A goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team
- Best Bundesliga goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team
- Best Ligue 1 goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team
- Best goalkeepers from other leagues in EA FC Ultimate Team
Best Premier League goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team
Alisson and Ederson are the two highest-rated Premier League goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team but are incredibly expensive, so we recommend opting for a lower-rated stopper at the beginning — particularly if there are other areas of your squad that need improving.
Long-term investments can be found with the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Andre Onana, Nick Pope, and Aaron Ramsdale, who shouldn’t need upgrading for a while, but there are also several decent options to start with, including Bernd Leno, David Raya, and Stefan Ortega.
|Player Name
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|Alisson
|Brazil
|Liverpool
|89
|Ederson
|Brazil
|Manchester City
|88
|Emiliano Martinez
|Argentina
|Aston Villa
|85
|Andre Onana
|Cameroon
|Manchester United
|85
|Nick Pope
|England
|Newcastle United
|84
|Aaron Ramsdale
|England
|Arsenal
|84
|Jordan Pickford
|England
|Everton
|82
|Bernd Leno
|Germany
|Fulham
|81
|David Raya
|Spain
|Arsenal
|80
|Stefan Ortega
|Germany
|Manchester City
|79
Best LaLiga goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team
LaLiga boasts several long-term target for you to target with a trio of highly-rated goalkeepers, consisting of Thibaut Courtois, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and Jan Oblak, though they come with an expensive price tag.
Thankfully, there are several options to keep you going in the meantime, including Alex Remiro, Unai Simon, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Rui Silva, David Soria, and Sergio Herrera are good starting choices, particularly as they are all from popular nations.
|Player Name
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|Thibaut Courtois
|Belgium
|Real Madrid
|90
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|Germany
|Barcelona
|89
|Jan Oblak
|Slovenia
|Atletico Madrid
|88
|Alex Remiro
|Spain
|Real Sociedad
|84
|Unai Simon
|Spain
|Athletic Bilbao
|83
|Jeremias Ledesma
|Argentina
|Cadiz
|82
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|81
|Rui Silva
|Portugal
|Real Betis
|81
|David Soria
|Spain
|Getafe
|80
|Sergio Herrera
|Spain
|Osasuna
|79
Best Serie A goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team
Serie A has two options for high-rated goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team in the form of Mike Maignan and Wojciech Szczesny, the latter of whom can be purchased on the market for under 10,000 coins.
If you are after cheaper alternatives, Serie A has them in abundance with options like Yann Sommer, Alex Meret, Rui Patricio, and plenty more.
|Player Name
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|Mike Maignan
|France
|Milan
|87
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Poland
|Juventus
|86
|Yann Sommer
|Switzerland
|Inter
|84
|Alex Meret
|Italy
|Napoli
|83
|Ivan Provedel
|Italy
|Latium
|82
|Rui Patricio
|Portugal
|Roma
|81
|Guillermo Ochoa
|Mexico
|Torino
|81
|Juan Musso
|Argentina
|Bergamo Calcio
|79
|Andrea Consigli
|Italy
|Sassuolo
|79
|Emil Audero
|Italy
|Inter
|79
Best Bundesliga goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team
High-rated goalkeeper options in the Bundesliga can be found in the form of Manuel Neuer and Gregor Kobel, who both require a significant outlay, but long-term placeholders are available with Kevin Trapp, Peter Gulacsi, and Koen Casteels.
For starting choices, Lukas Hradecky, Oliver Baumann, and Jonas Omlin are good options that won’t break your budget.
|Player Name
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|Manuel Neuer
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|87
|Gregor Kobel
|Switzerland
|Borussia Dortmund
|87
|Kevin Trapp
|Germany
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|85
|Peter Gulacsi
|Hungary
|RB Leipzig
|84
|Koen Casteels
|Belgium
|Werder Bremen
|84
|Lukas Hradecky
|Finland
|Bayer Leverkusen
|81
|Oliver Baurmann
|Germany
|Hoffenheim
|80
|Jonas Omlin
|Switzerland
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|80
|Frederik Ronnow
|Denmark
|Union Berlin
|79
|Manuel Riemann
|Germany
|Bochum
|77
Best Ligue 1 goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team
Ligue 1 significantly lacks depth in the goalkeeping department, with the two highest-rated players being Paris Saint-Germain duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas — and the latter is available for a very affordable price.
Alternative options to the PSG pair include Anthony Lopes, Steve Mandanda, and Alban Lafont, though you’ll quickly notice a drop off in the OVR rating of these players.
|Player Name
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|Gianluigi Donnaruma
|Italy
|PSG
|87
|Keylor Navas
|Costa Rica
|PSG
|85
|Anthony Lopes
|Portugal
|Lyon
|82
|Brice Samba
|France
|RC Lens
|81
|Pau Lopez
|Spain
|Marseille
|80
|Steve Mandanda
|France
|Stade Rennais
|79
|Matz Sels
|Belgium
|Strasbourg
|79
|Yvon Mvogo
|Switzerland
|FC Lorient
|78
|Lucas Chevalier
|France
|Lille
|78
|Alban Lafont
|France
|FC Nantes
|78
Best goalkeepers from other leagues in EA FC Ultimate Team
If you’re looking for a goalkeeper outside of the top leagues, there are some options. In this aspect, however, it’s not just the rating of the player that is important but also the strength of their nation for Hybrid purposes.
The addition of female goalkeepers does provide some high-rated options, including Christine Endler and Mary Earps, who provide links to Lyon and Manchester United respectively, while others to consider include Edouard Mendy, Geronimo Rulli, and Kasper Schmeichel.
|Player Name
|Nation
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Christine Endler
|Chile
|D1 Arkema
|Lyon
|88
|Sandra Panos Garcia
|Spain
|Liga F
|Barcelona
|87
|Mary Earps
|England
|Barclays WSL
|Manchester United
|86
|Merle Frohms
|Germany
|GPFBL
|Wolfsburg
|85
|Manuela Zinsberger
|Austria
|Barclays WSL
|Arsenal
|85
|Edouard Mendy
|Senegal
|ROSHN Saudi League
|Al Ahli
|82
|Geronimo Rulli
|Argentina
|Eredivisie
|Ajax
|81
|Kasper Schmeichel
|Denmark
|1A Pro League
|Anderlecht
|81
|Antonio Adan
|Spain
|Liga Portugal
|Sporting CP
|80
|Laura Benkarth
|Germany
|D1 Arkema
|Lyon