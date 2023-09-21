Best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The last line of defense.

EA FC 24 stadium with circular lights shining over the field
Image via EA

Goalkeepers are an important part of your defense in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and there are a variety of brilliant stoppers that you can recruit to keep the opposition at bay.

Whether you’re building a team based around your favorite league or are crafting a Hybrid squad to enable you to dip into a variety of tactics, there are plenty of options to consider between the sticks — and the highest-rated players are often cheaper than their outfield counterparts.

However, it’s understandable that you may want to start with a mid-range solution and save your coins to invest in attacking improvements, and there are thankfully a number of options at your disposal.

We’ve highlighted the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team below across several leagues, as well as providing some more affordable options.

Best Premier League goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team

Cards for Alisson, Ederson, and Emiliano Martinez in EA FC Ultimate Team.
The highest-rated Premier League goalkeepers. Remix by Dot Esports.

Alisson and Ederson are the two highest-rated Premier League goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team but are incredibly expensive, so we recommend opting for a lower-rated stopper at the beginning — particularly if there are other areas of your squad that need improving.

Long-term investments can be found with the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Andre Onana, Nick Pope, and Aaron Ramsdale, who shouldn’t need upgrading for a while, but there are also several decent options to start with, including Bernd Leno, David Raya, and Stefan Ortega.

Player NameNationClubOVR
AlissonBrazilLiverpool89
EdersonBrazilManchester City88
Emiliano MartinezArgentinaAston Villa85
Andre OnanaCameroonManchester United85
Nick PopeEnglandNewcastle United84
Aaron RamsdaleEnglandArsenal84
Jordan PickfordEnglandEverton82
Bernd LenoGermanyFulham81
David RayaSpainArsenal80
Stefan OrtegaGermanyManchester City79
Best LaLiga goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team

Cards for Thibaut Courtois, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and Thibaut Courtois.
The highest-rated LaLiga goalkeepers. Remix by Dot Esports.

LaLiga boasts several long-term target for you to target with a trio of highly-rated goalkeepers, consisting of Thibaut Courtois, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and Jan Oblak, though they come with an expensive price tag.

Thankfully, there are several options to keep you going in the meantime, including Alex Remiro, Unai Simon, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Rui Silva, David Soria, and Sergio Herrera are good starting choices, particularly as they are all from popular nations.

Player NameNationClubOVR
Thibaut CourtoisBelgiumReal Madrid90
Marc-Andre Ter StegenGermanyBarcelona89
Jan OblakSloveniaAtletico Madrid88
Alex RemiroSpainReal Sociedad84
Unai SimonSpainAthletic Bilbao83
Jeremias LedesmaArgentinaCadiz82
Kepa ArrizabalagaSpainReal Madrid81
Rui SilvaPortugalReal Betis81
David SoriaSpainGetafe80
Sergio HerreraSpainOsasuna79
Best Serie A goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team

Cards for Mike Maignan, Wojciech Szczesny, and Yann Sommer in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
The highest-rated Serie A goalkeepers. Remix by Dot Esports.

Serie A has two options for high-rated goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team in the form of Mike Maignan and Wojciech Szczesny, the latter of whom can be purchased on the market for under 10,000 coins.

If you are after cheaper alternatives, Serie A has them in abundance with options like Yann Sommer, Alex Meret, Rui Patricio, and plenty more.

Player NameNationClubOVR
Mike MaignanFranceMilan87
Wojciech SzczesnyPolandJuventus86
Yann SommerSwitzerlandInter84
Alex MeretItalyNapoli 83
Ivan ProvedelItalyLatium82
Rui PatricioPortugalRoma81
Guillermo OchoaMexicoTorino81
Juan MussoArgentinaBergamo Calcio79
Andrea ConsigliItalySassuolo79
Emil AuderoItalyInter79
Best Bundesliga goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team

Cards for Manuel Neuer, Gregor Kobel, and Kevin Trapp in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
The highest-rated Bundesliga goalkeepers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

High-rated goalkeeper options in the Bundesliga can be found in the form of Manuel Neuer and Gregor Kobel, who both require a significant outlay, but long-term placeholders are available with Kevin Trapp, Peter Gulacsi, and Koen Casteels.

For starting choices, Lukas Hradecky, Oliver Baumann, and Jonas Omlin are good options that won’t break your budget.

Player NameNationClubOVR
Manuel NeuerGermanyBayern Munich87
Gregor KobelSwitzerlandBorussia Dortmund87
Kevin TrappGermanyEintracht Frankfurt85
Peter GulacsiHungaryRB Leipzig84
Koen CasteelsBelgiumWerder Bremen84
Lukas HradeckyFinlandBayer Leverkusen81
Oliver BaurmannGermanyHoffenheim80
Jonas OmlinSwitzerlandBorussia Monchengladbach80
Frederik RonnowDenmarkUnion Berlin79
Manuel RiemannGermanyBochum77
Best Ligue 1 goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team

Cards for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Keylor Navas, and Anthony Lopes in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
The highest-rated Ligue 1 goalkeepers. Remix by Dot Esports.

Ligue 1 significantly lacks depth in the goalkeeping department, with the two highest-rated players being Paris Saint-Germain duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas — and the latter is available for a very affordable price.

Alternative options to the PSG pair include Anthony Lopes, Steve Mandanda, and Alban Lafont, though you’ll quickly notice a drop off in the OVR rating of these players.

Player NameNationClubOVR
Gianluigi DonnarumaItalyPSG87
Keylor NavasCosta RicaPSG85
Anthony LopesPortugalLyon82
Brice SambaFranceRC Lens81
Pau LopezSpainMarseille80
Steve MandandaFranceStade Rennais79
Matz SelsBelgiumStrasbourg79
Yvon MvogoSwitzerlandFC Lorient78
Lucas ChevalierFranceLille78
Alban LafontFranceFC Nantes78
Best goalkeepers from other leagues in EA FC Ultimate Team

Cards for Christine Endler, Sandra Panos, and Mary Earps in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

If you’re looking for a goalkeeper outside of the top leagues, there are some options. In this aspect, however, it’s not just the rating of the player that is important but also the strength of their nation for Hybrid purposes.

The addition of female goalkeepers does provide some high-rated options, including Christine Endler and Mary Earps, who provide links to Lyon and Manchester United respectively, while others to consider include Edouard Mendy, Geronimo Rulli, and Kasper Schmeichel.

Player NameNationLeagueClubOVR
Christine EndlerChileD1 ArkemaLyon88
Sandra Panos GarciaSpainLiga FBarcelona87
Mary EarpsEnglandBarclays WSLManchester United86
Merle FrohmsGermanyGPFBLWolfsburg85
Manuela ZinsbergerAustriaBarclays WSLArsenal85
Edouard MendySenegalROSHN Saudi LeagueAl Ahli82
Geronimo RulliArgentinaEredivisieAjax81
Kasper SchmeichelDenmark1A Pro LeagueAnderlecht81
Antonio AdanSpainLiga PortugalSporting CP80
Laura BenkarthGermanyD1 ArkemaLyon
