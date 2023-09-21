Goalkeepers are an important part of your defense in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and there are a variety of brilliant stoppers that you can recruit to keep the opposition at bay.

Whether you’re building a team based around your favorite league or are crafting a Hybrid squad to enable you to dip into a variety of tactics, there are plenty of options to consider between the sticks — and the highest-rated players are often cheaper than their outfield counterparts.

However, it’s understandable that you may want to start with a mid-range solution and save your coins to invest in attacking improvements, and there are thankfully a number of options at your disposal.

We’ve highlighted the best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team below across several leagues, as well as providing some more affordable options.

Best Premier League goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team

The highest-rated Premier League goalkeepers. Remix by Dot Esports.

Alisson and Ederson are the two highest-rated Premier League goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team but are incredibly expensive, so we recommend opting for a lower-rated stopper at the beginning — particularly if there are other areas of your squad that need improving.

Long-term investments can be found with the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Andre Onana, Nick Pope, and Aaron Ramsdale, who shouldn’t need upgrading for a while, but there are also several decent options to start with, including Bernd Leno, David Raya, and Stefan Ortega.

Player Name Nation Club OVR Alisson Brazil Liverpool 89 Ederson Brazil Manchester City 88 Emiliano Martinez Argentina Aston Villa 85 Andre Onana Cameroon Manchester United 85 Nick Pope England Newcastle United 84 Aaron Ramsdale England Arsenal 84 Jordan Pickford England Everton 82 Bernd Leno Germany Fulham 81 David Raya Spain Arsenal 80 Stefan Ortega Germany Manchester City 79

Best LaLiga goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team

The highest-rated LaLiga goalkeepers. Remix by Dot Esports.

LaLiga boasts several long-term target for you to target with a trio of highly-rated goalkeepers, consisting of Thibaut Courtois, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and Jan Oblak, though they come with an expensive price tag.

Thankfully, there are several options to keep you going in the meantime, including Alex Remiro, Unai Simon, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Rui Silva, David Soria, and Sergio Herrera are good starting choices, particularly as they are all from popular nations.

Player Name Nation Club OVR Thibaut Courtois Belgium Real Madrid 90 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Germany Barcelona 89 Jan Oblak Slovenia Atletico Madrid 88 Alex Remiro Spain Real Sociedad 84 Unai Simon Spain Athletic Bilbao 83 Jeremias Ledesma Argentina Cadiz 82 Kepa Arrizabalaga Spain Real Madrid 81 Rui Silva Portugal Real Betis 81 David Soria Spain Getafe 80 Sergio Herrera Spain Osasuna 79

Best Serie A goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team

The highest-rated Serie A goalkeepers. Remix by Dot Esports.

Serie A has two options for high-rated goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team in the form of Mike Maignan and Wojciech Szczesny, the latter of whom can be purchased on the market for under 10,000 coins.

If you are after cheaper alternatives, Serie A has them in abundance with options like Yann Sommer, Alex Meret, Rui Patricio, and plenty more.

Player Name Nation Club OVR Mike Maignan France Milan 87 Wojciech Szczesny Poland Juventus 86 Yann Sommer Switzerland Inter 84 Alex Meret Italy Napoli 83 Ivan Provedel Italy Latium 82 Rui Patricio Portugal Roma 81 Guillermo Ochoa Mexico Torino 81 Juan Musso Argentina Bergamo Calcio 79 Andrea Consigli Italy Sassuolo 79 Emil Audero Italy Inter 79

Best Bundesliga goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team

The highest-rated Bundesliga goalkeepers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

High-rated goalkeeper options in the Bundesliga can be found in the form of Manuel Neuer and Gregor Kobel, who both require a significant outlay, but long-term placeholders are available with Kevin Trapp, Peter Gulacsi, and Koen Casteels.

For starting choices, Lukas Hradecky, Oliver Baumann, and Jonas Omlin are good options that won’t break your budget.

Player Name Nation Club OVR Manuel Neuer Germany Bayern Munich 87 Gregor Kobel Switzerland Borussia Dortmund 87 Kevin Trapp Germany Eintracht Frankfurt 85 Peter Gulacsi Hungary RB Leipzig 84 Koen Casteels Belgium Werder Bremen 84 Lukas Hradecky Finland Bayer Leverkusen 81 Oliver Baurmann Germany Hoffenheim 80 Jonas Omlin Switzerland Borussia Monchengladbach 80 Frederik Ronnow Denmark Union Berlin 79 Manuel Riemann Germany Bochum 77

Best Ligue 1 goalkeepers in EA FC Ultimate Team

The highest-rated Ligue 1 goalkeepers. Remix by Dot Esports.

Ligue 1 significantly lacks depth in the goalkeeping department, with the two highest-rated players being Paris Saint-Germain duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas — and the latter is available for a very affordable price.

Alternative options to the PSG pair include Anthony Lopes, Steve Mandanda, and Alban Lafont, though you’ll quickly notice a drop off in the OVR rating of these players.

Player Name Nation Club OVR Gianluigi Donnaruma Italy PSG 87 Keylor Navas Costa Rica PSG 85 Anthony Lopes Portugal Lyon 82 Brice Samba France RC Lens 81 Pau Lopez Spain Marseille 80 Steve Mandanda France Stade Rennais 79 Matz Sels Belgium Strasbourg 79 Yvon Mvogo Switzerland FC Lorient 78 Lucas Chevalier France Lille 78 Alban Lafont France FC Nantes 78

Best goalkeepers from other leagues in EA FC Ultimate Team

If you’re looking for a goalkeeper outside of the top leagues, there are some options. In this aspect, however, it’s not just the rating of the player that is important but also the strength of their nation for Hybrid purposes.

The addition of female goalkeepers does provide some high-rated options, including Christine Endler and Mary Earps, who provide links to Lyon and Manchester United respectively, while others to consider include Edouard Mendy, Geronimo Rulli, and Kasper Schmeichel.

Player Name Nation League Club OVR Christine Endler Chile D1 Arkema Lyon 88 Sandra Panos Garcia Spain Liga F Barcelona 87 Mary Earps England Barclays WSL Manchester United 86 Merle Frohms Germany GPFBL Wolfsburg 85 Manuela Zinsberger Austria Barclays WSL Arsenal 85 Edouard Mendy Senegal ROSHN Saudi League Al Ahli 82 Geronimo Rulli Argentina Eredivisie Ajax 81 Kasper Schmeichel Denmark 1A Pro League Anderlecht 81 Antonio Adan Spain Liga Portugal Sporting CP 80 Laura Benkarth Germany D1 Arkema Lyon

