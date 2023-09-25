In order to succeed in any Career Mode in EA FC 24, you’re going to need a striker capable of banging in the goals — and there are plenty of cheap options on the market to consider.
Of course, not every club has millions to splash on new signings every year and you’ll need to be wise with your spending in EA FC 24, particularly if you have other areas in your squad that are also in need of bolstering in the market.
We’re here to help though, as we’ve selected 15 strikers that are worth looking at, ranging from bargain-bucket grabs who boast tremendous growth that can become superstars, to those who can provide a more instant impression.
Best cheap strikers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
Anyone needing an immediate boost to their attack should look no further than Alexis Vega, a player who is a Free Agent at the start of career mode and can be snapped up for nothing. With a decent starting Overall and potential for growth, he’s a fine option.
For players looking for someone to develop, Nelson Weiper and Mario Stroeykens stand top of the list with massive growth potential and both are available for under $3m, though you’ll have to be patient with them. Similarly, options like Mohamed-Ali Cho and Youssef Chermiti can be great long-term purchases.
If you’re looking for a more immediate impression at your club, Victor Boniface, Sekou Koita, and Evan Ferguson have a decent platform to build upon and great growth, making the trio a wise investment.
|Player Name
|Age
|Nation
|Club
|OVR
|Potential OVR
|Value
|Alexis Vega
|25
|Mexico
|Free Agent
|79
|82
|$0
|Nelson Weiper
|18
|Germany
|Mainz
|66
|86
|$2.6m
|Mario Stroeykens
|18
|Belgium
|Anderlecht
|67
|83
|$2.7m
|Ibrahima Kone
|24
|Mali
|Almeria
|70
|77
|$3.5m
|Julian Carranza
|23
|Argentina
|Philadelphia Union
|72
|77
|$3.9m
|Nathanael Mbuku
|21
|France
|FC Augsburg
|71
|80
|$4.6m
|Mohamed-Ali Cho
|19
|France
|Real Sociedad
|72
|83
|$5.5m
|Youssef Chermiti
|19
|Portugal
|Everton
|72
|83
|$5.5m
|Eliasse Ben Seghir
|18
|France
|AS Monaco
|72
|85
|$5.5m
|Talles Magno
|21
|Brazil
|New York City FC
|73
|84
|$7.5m
|Cyril Ngonge
|23
|Belgium
|Hellas Verona
|73
|81
|$7.5m
|Victor Boniface
|22
|Nigeria
|Bayer Leverkusen
|74
|81
|$9.5m
|Even Ferguson
|18
|Ireland
|Brighton
|74
|86
|$11m
|Facundo Farias
|20
|Argentina
|Inter Miami
|75
|85
|$13.2m
|Sekou Koita
|23
|Mali
|RB Salzburg
|75
|83
|$13.5m