Evan Ferguson in EA FC 24 standing alongside a custom manager after signing for Arsenal.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In order to succeed in any Career Mode in EA FC 24, you’re going to need a striker capable of banging in the goals — and there are plenty of cheap options on the market to consider.

Of course, not every club has millions to splash on new signings every year and you’ll need to be wise with your spending in EA FC 24, particularly if you have other areas in your squad that are also in need of bolstering in the market.

We’re here to help though, as we’ve selected 15 strikers that are worth looking at, ranging from bargain-bucket grabs who boast tremendous growth that can become superstars, to those who can provide a more instant impression.

Best cheap strikers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

An in-game list of strikers in EA FC showing Facundo Farias, Seydou Koita, Victor Boniface, Evan Ferguson, Talles Magno, and Julian Carranza.
Plenty of bargains up for grabs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Anyone needing an immediate boost to their attack should look no further than Alexis Vega, a player who is a Free Agent at the start of career mode and can be snapped up for nothing. With a decent starting Overall and potential for growth, he’s a fine option.

For players looking for someone to develop, Nelson Weiper and Mario Stroeykens stand top of the list with massive growth potential and both are available for under $3m, though you’ll have to be patient with them. Similarly, options like Mohamed-Ali Cho and Youssef Chermiti can be great long-term purchases.

If you’re looking for a more immediate impression at your club, Victor Boniface, Sekou Koita, and Evan Ferguson have a decent platform to build upon and great growth, making the trio a wise investment.

Player NameAgeNationClubOVRPotential OVRValue
Alexis Vega25MexicoFree Agent7982$0
Nelson Weiper18GermanyMainz6686$2.6m
Mario Stroeykens18BelgiumAnderlecht6783$2.7m
Ibrahima Kone24MaliAlmeria7077$3.5m
Julian Carranza23ArgentinaPhiladelphia Union7277$3.9m
Nathanael Mbuku21FranceFC Augsburg7180$4.6m
Mohamed-Ali Cho19FranceReal Sociedad7283$5.5m
Youssef Chermiti19PortugalEverton7283$5.5m
Eliasse Ben Seghir18FranceAS Monaco7285$5.5m
Talles Magno21BrazilNew York City FC7384$7.5m
Cyril Ngonge23BelgiumHellas Verona7381$7.5m
Victor Boniface22NigeriaBayer Leverkusen7481$9.5m
Even Ferguson18IrelandBrighton7486$11m
Facundo Farias20ArgentinaInter Miami7585$13.2m
Sekou Koita23MaliRB Salzburg7583$13.5m
