In order to succeed in any Career Mode in EA FC 24, you’re going to need a striker capable of banging in the goals — and there are plenty of cheap options on the market to consider.

Of course, not every club has millions to splash on new signings every year and you’ll need to be wise with your spending in EA FC 24, particularly if you have other areas in your squad that are also in need of bolstering in the market.

We’re here to help though, as we’ve selected 15 strikers that are worth looking at, ranging from bargain-bucket grabs who boast tremendous growth that can become superstars, to those who can provide a more instant impression.

Best cheap strikers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Anyone needing an immediate boost to their attack should look no further than Alexis Vega, a player who is a Free Agent at the start of career mode and can be snapped up for nothing. With a decent starting Overall and potential for growth, he’s a fine option.

For players looking for someone to develop, Nelson Weiper and Mario Stroeykens stand top of the list with massive growth potential and both are available for under $3m, though you’ll have to be patient with them. Similarly, options like Mohamed-Ali Cho and Youssef Chermiti can be great long-term purchases.

If you’re looking for a more immediate impression at your club, Victor Boniface, Sekou Koita, and Evan Ferguson have a decent platform to build upon and great growth, making the trio a wise investment.

Player Name Age Nation Club OVR Potential OVR Value Alexis Vega 25 Mexico Free Agent 79 82 $0 Nelson Weiper 18 Germany Mainz 66 86 $2.6m Mario Stroeykens 18 Belgium Anderlecht 67 83 $2.7m Ibrahima Kone 24 Mali Almeria 70 77 $3.5m Julian Carranza 23 Argentina Philadelphia Union 72 77 $3.9m Nathanael Mbuku 21 France FC Augsburg 71 80 $4.6m Mohamed-Ali Cho 19 France Real Sociedad 72 83 $5.5m Youssef Chermiti 19 Portugal Everton 72 83 $5.5m Eliasse Ben Seghir 18 France AS Monaco 72 85 $5.5m Talles Magno 21 Brazil New York City FC 73 84 $7.5m Cyril Ngonge 23 Belgium Hellas Verona 73 81 $7.5m Victor Boniface 22 Nigeria Bayer Leverkusen 74 81 $9.5m Even Ferguson 18 Ireland Brighton 74 86 $11m Facundo Farias 20 Argentina Inter Miami 75 85 $13.2m Sekou Koita 23 Mali RB Salzburg 75 83 $13.5m

