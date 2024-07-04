All Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC rewards in EA FC 24

Looking for bargain SBCs is one of the best ways to bolster your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad. The best deal currently available is the Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC, whose rewards more than match the admission price.

Squad Building Challenges haven’t been too impressive since the start of Euro 2024 and Copa America. Objectives, like Euro Throwbacks, have held the front so far, but SBCs are striking back this week. You can easily complete the Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC, and it has the potential to net you one of the best players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

How to complete the Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC rewards in Ultimate Team

You only need to submit two squads with very mild requirements for this SBC:

84-rated squad – Min. one TOTS or TOTW player, Min. 84 OVR

– Min. one TOTS or TOTW player, Min. 84 OVR 85-rated squad – Min. one TOTS or TOTW player, Min. 85 OVR

It’s nearly impossible to not have a couple TOTS or TOTW cards lying around in your Ultimate Team, and 84-85 OVR players are basically fodder this late into EA FC 24, so this should be an easy cleanup for any semi-regular FUT player. Completing the Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC should cost you around 110,000 coins. With some luck, you can double or triple your investment.

Even the worst players you can win through the Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC aren’t exactly bad. Image via EA

All Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC rewards in Ultimate Team

Submitting each of the two required squads for this SBC grants a small reward. You get a Premium Gold pack for the 84-rated squad and a Small Prime Mixed Players pack for the 85-rated squad. Extra packs for no extra effort are always nice, but you’d want to do this SBC for the primary reward.

Completing the Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC will add a Greats of the Game Team 2 pack to your FUT inventory. This pack contains a single item, but that item is a GOTG Team 2 player, which guarantees you’re getting a 93 OVR player at a bare minimum.

This is one of the rare cases where the odds of getting a player significantly more expensive than the SBC you just completed to get him are actually good. The worst case scenario is you get a 93 OVR Hero and you’re down 80,000 coins. There are just a few of those players around, though, so more often than not, you’ll either break relatively even or luck into a player worth hundreds of thousands, if not millions of coins.

