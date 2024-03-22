Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to acquire a Pawn Badge in DD2

A Pawn Badge, like many other features in Dragon’s Dogma 2, has a lot of mystery behind it. You might be interested to know they will improve both combat and exploration.

A lot of Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay revolves around Pawns, your interactions with them, and how they evolve as a companion. You can tinker with their Inclination, tweak a Pawn’s appearance, and even shut them up if you’re tired of them—I would completely sympathize here.

One of the coolest aspects of a Pawn is your bond with them: Me and my starting Pawn have been inseparable in our journey together. They can improve their abilities as time goes on, and one way to do this is through Pawn badges.

How to get Pawn badges in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To get a Pawn Badge in Dragon’s Dogma 2, your Pawn needs to complete the requirements for the corresponding Pawn Badge.

Aas you can see above, to earn the Cyclops Clobberer Pawn Badge for my Pawn’s combat badges, they need to help defeat 30 cyclops. To earn the Vernworthian Gallivanter badge, my Pawn also needs to Camp in the Vernworth area 50 times(s).

These requirements can either be met by yourself or other players seeking out aid from your Pawn via a Riftstone, for a Pawn Quest, or completing these objectives on their travels. Once the target is met, the Pawn will now be in possession of the badge.

What do Pawn Badges do in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Pawn Badges give a Pawn specialist knowledge linked directly to an earned badge in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to give to their Arisen.

For example, if my Pawn successfully obtains the Cyclops Clobberer badge like in the example above, then my Pawn will have gained knowledge about the Cyclops creature as whole. They will know the specific weaknesses of a Cyclops, tell me (the Arisen), and I’ll be able to take down a Cyclops much easier.

Same goes with exploration-type badges. Once your Pawn has mastered a badge about a certain area of the map, when you return there, your Pawn will be able to reveal secrets you may not have realized previously: chests, secret cave entrances, and more.

This is one of many mysteries in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including what the hand symbols besides quests mean, and how to steal in Dragon’s Dogma 2—because why not!

