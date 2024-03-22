How to steal in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are 10 Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and among the starting ones, Thief stands out the most. Despite looking like a slightly dishonorable profession, being a Thief in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is quite fine, especially due to the stealing mechanic.

At the start of my Dragon’s Dogma 2 journey, I figured I would instantly turn into a professional pickpocket after selecting the Thief profession. However, I soon realized after choosing my Vocation that I would also need to deck out my character with supporting skills.

How do you steal in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Looking to become a menace with Pilfer? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To steal in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll need to unlock the Pilfer Weapon Skill for 1,100 Discipline Points. There’s also an upgraded version of Pilfer, Plunder, costing 2,500 Dcp.

Once you unlock Pilfer or Plunder, you need to assign them to the Weapon Skill slot before you can let your inner pickpocket loose. Stealing alone won’t get you that far in the game, though, since you need to bolster your build with the best Thief weapon skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2. With an optimized build, you can make the Thief Maister proud.

As a Thief, I learned I had to be quick on my feet most of the time and prioritize stealth above all. These skills also help the transition to using Pilfer and Plunder well. Using these two spells may cause your inventory to fill up with junk items, but once in a while, you might hit a home run and take home a valuable item.

