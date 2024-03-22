Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to change Pawn Inclination in DD2

Choosing your Pawns’ Inclination is one of the first things you need to do in Dragon’s Dogma 2. But it’s only until later in the story when you actually know which kind of Inclination you want your Pawns to have, and therefore may think of changing it.

Inclinations are basically the main aspects of your Pawns’ characteristics, dictating how Pawns will behave in certain situations. Those with Straightforward Inclination, for example, will often charge into battle and enemies, while Calm ones tend to stick close to the Arisen. Fortunately, there is a way to change your Pawn’s Inclination in Dragon’s Dogma 2, though it’s not cheap.

How to change your Pawn’s Inclination in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To give your Pawn another Inclination, you have to visit a Rift Crystal vendor in Vensworth. Fortunately, finding him is a piece of cake, since he’s located next to the massive Riftstone in the city’s center. Once you find him, you can trade 2,000 Rift Crystals for one of the different Rift Incenses, which when used will change your Pawn’s Inclination. There are four Inclinations in the game you can give to your Pawn.

All Rift Incenses in DD2 and what they do

The different Inclination Incenses you can purchase are as follows:

Kindhearted : “Compassionate, devoted, and dutiful. The most obedient sort of Pawn. Favors a balanced approach with an emphasis on support. Quick to aid allies in need.”

: “Compassionate, devoted, and dutiful. The most obedient sort of Pawn. Favors a balanced approach with an emphasis on support. Quick to aid allies in need.” Calm : “Rational, shrewd, and strategizing. A Pawn characterized by caution. Favours defense and evasion, employing clever tactics to survive at all costs.”

: “Rational, shrewd, and strategizing. A Pawn characterized by caution. Favours defense and evasion, employing clever tactics to survive at all costs.” Simple : “Curious, earnest, and adventurous. A Pawn with their heart on their sleeve. Enjoys exploring and gathering items, and is always up for a challenge.”

: “Curious, earnest, and adventurous. A Pawn with their heart on their sleeve. Enjoys exploring and gathering items, and is always up for a challenge.” Straightforward: “Candid, flippant, and impulsive. A Pawn unbound by precepts. Enjoys the thrill of combat, tackling fierce foes head-on with daring assaults.”

In addition to these Rift Incenses, players can also purchase an Ambivalent Rift Incense for much cheaper. The Ambivalent Rift Incense will change your Pawn’s Inclination to a random one, different from the Inclination it had before. It’s essentially a gamble on your part.

We’re aware that for starting players, 2,000 Rift Crystals isn’t a small sum, especially if you constantly change your party and recruit new Pawns. However, the more your progress into the story and Dragon’s Dogma 2 world, the more currency you will gain. If you’re short on Rift Crystals at the moment, though, you can always try to hire Pawns with a certain Inclination.

