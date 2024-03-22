Dragon’s Dogma 2 Claw Them Into Shape: How to find a soldier and procure swords for Beren

One of the earliest side quests you can receive in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a mission called Claw Them Into Shape. It’s given to you by Beren, a beastren soldier who is looking for some help getting his army battle-ready.

Beren requires three swords and a motivated soldier to join his army, neither of which are easy to obtain. More specifically, the motivated soldier is incredibly difficult to find as you’ll find you have to wait before you’re able to recruit one. Here’s exactly how you can complete the Claw Them Into Shape quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to complete Claw Them Into Shape in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The quest entry for Claw Them Into Shape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beren is located to the west of the Borderwatch Outpost initially. You can find him at his campsite and speak to him to start the Claw Them Into Shape side quest. However, Beren tends to move around between that campsite and the Borerwatch Outpost, so you might have to travel to both locations to find him.

To start the quest, I would procure the three swords that Beren needs. You can either find three swords by looting chests or simply purchase them from a vendor. I chose to purchase them from a vendor, as I wasn’t having any luck finding swords through looting. If you go the purchasing route, you’ll need a decent amount of gold to buy three of them. I decided to buy them from the commissary at the Borderwatch Outpost, but you can also buy them at a dedicated weapons shop in a larger town, such as Melve or the capital.

The Borderwatch Commissary sells all sorts of items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the three swords in your inventory, you can hang onto them or find Beren. For me, Beren had moved from his campsite to the training grounds at the Borderwatch Outpost after I procured the swords. After you find Beren, give him the swords and then you need to move on to find a motivated soldier.

How to find a soldier for Beren

Unfortunately, it will be quite a while before you’re able to find a soldier and complete the Claw Them Into Shape quest. From what I can tell, the only soldier you’re able to recruit is a young man in the capital city of Vernworth.

The young soldier who you can recruit for Beren. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This particular man came straight up to me and asked if I knew anyone who could whip him into shape. This event happened within minutes of my arrival in Vernworth. The man stopped me right near the Oxcart Station on the west side of the city, but I’m unsure if that’s the only location you can find him. Once he does find you, you’re able to tell him about Beren and send him off to join the army.

The location I found the young soldier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As far as I know, this is the only way to recruit a motivated soldier for Beren. I was unable to find anyone else to join Beren’s army before this point.

After sending the young man off to meet Beren, you need to travel all the way back to Beren’s campsite in the northern part of the map. I highly suggest taking an Oxcart in Vernworth to return to Melve, as that saves you from walking for hours. Upon arriving at Beren’s campsite, he’ll thank you for sending the young man his way.

However, that’s not where the quest ends. Beren asks you to spar with him, which you can either win or lose. Regardless of the outcome, a soldier comes up and tells you about an attack on some of Beren’s other soldiers. With Beren, you race out to the attack site and defeat all remaining enemies. This is where the quest ends, and you’re rewarded with some gold and XP for all your efforts.

The Claw Them Into Shape quest is now marked as complete in your journal and you can move on to the next quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

