Bows are one of the many weapons you can wield in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so long as you’re an Archer. Throughout the storyline, you’ll get access to many different bows. However, the best ones can mostly be found via drops or purchased from vendors, mainly in the endgame.

Recommended Videos

Here are the seven best bows in Dragon’s Dogma 2, ranked.

7) Predator

There are two smith shops in Bakbattahl. The northern one has Predator. Image via CAPCOM.

Predator is a bow crafted for strength and accuracy. It’s one of the best bows you can get reasonably early in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough. Because of its knockdown power, it’s exceptionally good at taking down flying creatures, like Harpies.

The base stats for Predator include:

Strength: 204

Strike Strength: 100

Knockdown Power: 220

You can purchase this powerful bow from Awaran’s Arms in Bakbattahl in Battahl, the land of the Beastren, for 33,500 Gold.

6) Dinistrydd

Sacred Arbor is directly west of Melve. Image via CAPCOM

Crafted with Elven perfection, Dinistrydd is a powerful bow with fairly decent knockdown power. This means you’re more likely to knock your opponent off their feet or out of the air. The base stats for Dinistrydd include:

Strength: 233

Strike Strength: 100

Knockdown Power: 180

You can purchase this from Grisha’s Armory in Sacred Arbor for 38,900. Sacred Arbor is a hidden elven settlement, and to find it, you must first talk to ​​Glyndwr in Vernworth in the Merchant Quarter and begin the Gift of the Bow quest. There’s a catch here though; you also won’t be able to understand the Elven people if your Pawn doesn’t have the Woodland Wordsmith specialization, which allows you to understand Elvish.

5) Dragon’s Blink

Fueled with Draconic powers, Dragon’s Blink is a fierce longbow with incredible strength and a moderate amount of Knockdown Power. The base stats for Dragon’s Blink include:

Strength: 256

Strike Strength: 100

Knockdown Power: 190

You can purchase this bow from Awaran’s Arms in Bakbattahl in Battahl for 48,500 Gold.

4) Revenant Wail

Grisha’s Armory is on the outskirts of Sacred Arbor. Image by Dot Esports via CAPCOM.

Despite the name, Revenant Wail doesn’t drop from monsters; instead, it’s crafted from the flesh of monsters to give you an incredibly offensive bow. The base stats for this bow include:

Strength: 280

Strike Strength: 100

Knockdown Power: 220

In the endgame, you can buy this bow for 55,000 from Awaran’s Arms in Bakbattahl, Celeste’s Smithy in Checkpoint Rest Town, or Grisha’s Armory in Sacred Armor. You may also get it from the Volcanic Island Armory and Brokkr’s Smithy.

3) Medusan Spellbow

The cave is northwest of Wyrmsblood Forest. Image via CAPCOM

If the name doesn’t give it away, the Medusan Spellbow is a bow you can only get as a drop from killing Medusa in the Caliginous Depths caves near Bakbattahl. The base stats for this bow include:

Strength: 300

Strike Strength: 100

Knockdown Power: 268

Although getting his bow is based on chance, it’s one of the best bows you can get, especially without spending gold. By killing the Medusa, you earn XP and can get other great drops like a Ferrystone, trophies, and this strong bow. Unfortunately for me, this bow took seven attempts to get, which meant having to camp out and wait days for the Medusa to respawn just to try again. That said, it’s worth the hassle because of the stats.

2) Dragon’s Rancor

Speak to the Dragonforged in the Shrine to purchase Dragon’s Rancor. Image via CAPCOM

Like its namesake, Dragon’s Rancor is a legendary bow crafted to be as powerful as a dragon in flight. The base stats for this bow include:

Strength: 308

Strike Strength:100

Knockdown Power: 215

You can buy this bow at the Bay Wayside Shrine for 110 Wyrsmlife Crystals, but only in the endgame. In saying this, I would choose Hydra Husk over this option for the endgame because it has better stats. If you could get the Medusan Spellbow, I’d pick it over the Dragon’s Rancor because it has better stats (strength and knockdown power) than this bow. But if you couldn’t get the Medusan Spellbow or are fed up with trying to get it to drop, this is the next best option, as it has more Strength but less Knockdown Power.

1) Hydra Husk

Hydra Husk is the best and coolest-looking bow. Image via CAPCOM.

Hydra Husk is the best bow in Dragon’s Dogma 2. With its peculiar serpent shape, the heads of the hydra at the top of the bow, and its high strength, it can deal serious damage while looking epic. The base stats for Hydra Husk include:

Strength: 340

Strike Strength: 100

Knockdown Power: 268

You can buy this bow for 75,000 gold from stores like Brokkr’s Smithy and ​​Awaran’s Arms in Bakbattahl, Celeste’s Smithy in Checkpoint Rest Town, or Grisha’s Armory in Sacred Armor.

Tip: These bows can be enhanced using specific materials to increase their strength.

Although there are many bows in Dragon’s Dogma 2, these are the very best ones you can get throughout various stages of your playthrough.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more