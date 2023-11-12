Wisper and Ari region hop to join OG’s 2024 Dota 2 roster

OG tapped into the Americas region to complete its 2024 Dota 2 roster. The two-time TI-winning organization recruited Adrián “Wisper” Dobles from Evil Geniuses and Matthew “Ari” Walker from TSM, while Sébastien “Ceb” Debs remains at the helm.

Throughout 2023, OG failed to stabilize its roster as Evgenii “Chu” Makarov and Mikhail “Misha” Agatov struggled with visa issues while Tommy “Taiga” Le battled with addiction.

New power, new friendships from all around the globe.



Today, our new chapter begins.



Welcome home.

OG still gathered a final roster in time for TI 2023 qualifiers, but their run was cut short by PSG.Quest. After missing TI, OG was invited to ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023‘s closed qualifiers alongside Team Liquid.

Regarded as one of the best offlaners in South America, Wisper competed with beastcoast and Evil Geniuses in the last four years. After patch 7.34, the offlane became the most impactful position in Dota 2, and good offlaners’ market value increased greatly.

This also reflected on position four players as most start games in the offlane, making them the second most crucial part of the success in the offlane. OG paired Wisper with Ari, a British support player who spent the last competitive year in NA with TSM.

While many expected OG to also find a new position five players, Ceb decided to stick with the team for another year, despite claiming DreamLeague would officially be his ‘last ride’ with OG Dota 2 in Summer 2023.

In preparation for the qualifiers, the new OG roster is currently located at N0tail’s Sunflower House in Lisbon. With a focus on “practicing, development, and team bonding,” OG aims to start the new year with a bang. As opposed to previous years, the OG youngster will have the veteran Ceb with them as a leader from the get-go, both in matches and outside of Dota 2.

With two Aegises under his belt, Ceb’s involvement from the beginning could be OG’s it factor after an inconsistent season.