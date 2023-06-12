Ceb says DreamLeague will officially be his ‘last ride’ with OG Dota 2

OG’s second generation has been battling with consistency issues since 2021. Since then, the team had to bring in Sébastien “Ceb” Debs on multiple occasions due to travel restrictions, and the two-time TI winner once again stepped in to help the team, although promising this time would be his “last ride” with OG’s Dota 2 squad.

Visa issues weren’t the reason behind Ceb’s DreamLeague Season 20 return, however, as the veteran came to OG’s aid in the middle of a roster shuffle this time around. In a June 11 post-match interview, the analyst panel asked Ceb how long he would play with OG.

Related: Ceb temporarily returns to OG to kick off their latest roster shuffle

Ceb described his return as the “last ride,” which would be the last “for sure.” In the past, Ceb’s returns to OG were described as his “last run” on multiple occasions.

Considering Ceb also competes in division two of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit, helping out OG turned into a more difficult task for the two-timer due to his time commitments. With division two action remaining live as DreamLeague Season 20 proceeds, Ceb will have almost no downtime if he plans to play in both competitions.

Depending on Ceb’s priorities, this really does seem to be his last run with OG since the player has been committed to making Old G work even after multiple setbacks. At the time of writing, OG has had a mediocre start to DreamLeague Season 20, with the team drawing versus beastcoast while losing to SumaiL’s Team Aster.

About the author