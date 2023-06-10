Ceb temporarily returns to OG to kick off their latest roster shuffle

The second generation of OG has been about harnessing the power of youth. Despite the raw potential, the team has been plagued by traveling restrictions since day one, and OG is once again changing its formula as Evgenii “Chu” Makarov steps down to the assistant coach.

Though OG doesn’t have a permanent replacement for Chu yet, Sébastien “Ceb” Debs will once again temporarily join the team for DreamLeague Season 20.

Ceb’s Dota 2 workload will increase drastically with this move since the two-time TI winner is already competing in division two of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit. The division two action is still ongoing, and Ceb will have to actively play with two teams unless Old G decides to proceed with a substitute while Ceb fulfills his duties on OG.

This roster change also highlights a problem that OG hasn’t been able to solve since day one. Despite finding a good foundation in Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev, Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov, and Tommy “Taiga” Le, OG hasn’t been able to find that one last support player.

Before the news, most fans expected Taiga to step down due so the player would prioritize his mental health. Taiga didn’t play with OG in the final weeks of the last DPC season, which made the fans think that he could be considering taking a break from Dota 2.

With Ceb filling in for the last spot on OG, Taiga will also be moving to position five as Ceb will take over position four.

At the time of writing, OG will compete in DreamLeague Season 20 with the following roster.

Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev — Position one

Bozhidar “BZM” Bogdanov — Position two

Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin — Position three

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs — Position four

Tommy “Taiga” Le — Position five

