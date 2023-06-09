Topson leads Old G to early Dota Pro Circuit win with ‘unconventional’ hero choices

After suffering an unfortunate relegation in the spring season of Dota Pro Circuit, Old G is back to Western Europe’s division two, aiming for promotion with Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen’s unconventional picks and strategies.

In their season opener versus Into the Breach yesterday, Old G drafted Magnus for Topson in the mid-lane during the series’ second round. In the current meta, Magnus hasn’t been a popular pick for mid-laners, but Topson once again demonstrated his trend-setting abilities, tearing apart ITB to secure the first win of the season.

Related: Old G buy their way out of Dota Pro Circuit relegation, avoid open qualifier grind despite ban

“Topson’s manual is that you give him as much freedom as you can,” Ceb said in a post-match interview. “Because if you don’t, you’re just not using the player for who he is.”

Highlighting the Magnus pick for Topson, Ceb agreed that it could have looked strange, but when you have a player who has his own read of the game in your team, the veteran believed it would be best to let them do their own thing.

Since breaking into the Dota 2 scene in 2018, Topson has been the player to copy in the mid-lane. Strategies and picks he favored went on to become meta staples, like Meteor Hammer Invoker.

With Topson getting the support of his teammates, Volodymyr “No[o]ne-” Minenko has also been able to find enough space all around the map to rise as the team’s secondary threat. The carry player had consistent performances with Muerta and Phantom Lancer, and if the duo keeps up the synergy, Old G could be headed for promotion.

About the author