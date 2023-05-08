PGL controversially remove Old G from closed qualifier of Dota 2 Pro Circuit summer tour

Old G have been disqualified today from the upcoming closed qualifiers of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit’s summer season. The latest setback comes in the wake of an aggressive Twitter outburst by Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, which took place on April 26 after PGL didn’t allow Old G to play their tiebreaker match with more stand-ins than allowed.

PGL classified Ceb’s actions as harassment in a May 8 announcement, saying it would not tolerate such behavior. As a result, the tournament organizer also booted Old G from the closed qualifiers, which means the team will have to play through the Open Qualifiers once again if they decide to stick together.

The initial ruling against Old G meant the team would be relegated automatically and miss their fighting chance to remain in division two after two members of their roster were attending the Berlin Major.

Old G had initially started off as a laid-back team that would allow two-time TI winners, Ceb, Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, and Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen to get their dose of competitive Dota 2. Since then, the project continuously struggled with roadblocks, as they initially failed to qualify for the second division during the winter tour.

At the time of writing, Ceb has yet to release a follow-up statement, and Old G has not disclosed their plans for the upcoming DPC summer season. While going through the open qualifiers again might be the tipping point for the squad, their love for the game could also convince them to get back on the grind and try to qualify for the second division one more time.