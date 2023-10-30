Taiga dissolves bad Dota 2 rumors, discusses his battle with addiction

In a heartfelt statement, Dota 2 star Tommy “Taiga” Le stepped into the light and dispelled the rumors that hindered his performance in the 2023 DPC season.

Dota 2 fans were puzzled over Taiga’s sudden disappearance during the final leg of the DPC. Even more confusion was introduced to the saga as the position four player joined Wildcard Gaming for The International 2023 qualifiers, ending his OG stint. However, Taiga’s recent statement not only clarified the rumors, but also shed light on a deeply personal battle he has been fighting.

A lot of you have been wondering where I’ve been for the past year, so here’s my explanation.



It’s time to leave the past behind, and welcome the future with open arms💙



Like I mentioned in the text down below, if you ever need anyone to talk to or if you’ve struggled with… pic.twitter.com/jesYSJ47LR — Tommy Le (@Taigadota) October 30, 2023

In his candid confession, Taiga revealed the inner demons he has been battling throughout the year. OG’s former support player opened up about his struggles with mental health issues and anxiety, which took a turn for the worse due to a devastating addiction to gambling.

“When I started losing my passion for esports and Dota, I lost my way to escape society,” Taiga wrote. “I got myself into something that’s out of character for me, which is gambling.”

As Taiga dug himself into a deeper hole, in time, the thrill of winning was replaced by endless nights haunted by losses and regret. His addiction led him down a path where he felt isolated, ashamed, and detached from his true self.

“Every day was a nightmare thinking about what I had lost and worked so hard for… Everything in me changed, my principles, my behaviors, and even my personality shifted, it didn’t feel like me at all.”

Thankfully, Taiga was able to confront his addiction. He began a journey toward recovery with the support of his loved ones and therapy. During this process, the Norwegian support player rediscovered his love for esports and Dota 2, looking to come back to the new season stronger.

Taiga’s bravery in sharing his story serves as a beacon of hope for others battling similar demons, his story is a reminder of the sneaky nature of addiction. It can grip even the most talented and resilient individuals.

Though initial rumors accused Taiga of match-fixing earlier in the year, the Dota 2 community stands united, applauding his courage and resilience as he takes his steps toward recovery.

