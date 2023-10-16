Dota 2 The International 2023 live updates: TI 2023 schedule, scores, and standings

The International is here, bringing with it a major format change and other surprises as 20 teams compete to hoist the Aegis of Champions in Seattle.

Even with all of the rough edges surrounding it, this is still the pinnacle of Dota 2, and it will require viewers to lock in to keep up with TI 2023’s schedule, scores, and standings.

Valve is trying something new this year, pivoting away from the traditional battle pass and format Dota fans have grown used to—leading to some backlash and disappointment along the way with its new Compendium. It has also negatively impacted TI12’s prize pool, with it showing the slowest growth in almost a decade.

Nevertheless, the highest level of competition is still drawing eyes as teams from around the world put on a show as they fight for the Aegis. So if you want to keep up with all of the Dota 2 action, we have put together a full coverage guide for TI 2023, including live updates for schedules, scores, standings, and more.

The International 2023: All TI 2023 Dota 2 schedules, scores, and standings

Place Team Prize 1st TBD Over $1 million 2nd TBD TBD 3rd TBD TBD 4th TBD TBD 5th/6th TBD TBD 7th/8th TBD TBD 9th to 12th TBD TBD 13th to 16th TBD TBD 17th to 20th Team SMG, Thunder Awaken, beastcoast, PSG Quest TBD

The International 2023 began on Oct. 12 but has been split into two distinct phases across three weekends.

The full event will run from Oct. 12 to 15 for The Road to The International, Oct. 20 to 22 for the playoffs, and Oct. 27 to 29 for finals weekend.

Matches will have varying start times, but most of the first Dota 2 series for each day begins around 12pm CT, with pre-show coverage starting a bit before the matches—though we still don’t have specific match times for the playoffs yet.

How does The International 2023’s new Dota 2 format work?

Valve has shuffled several major elements of The International around for TI 2023, reworking the group stage to feature four groups of five and adding an additional seeding stage for the playoffs. The entire event has also been split into two distinct parts—The Road to The International and The International itself.

The Road to TI includes two phases, the group stage and the seeding decider, which runs on the first weekend. That is followed by the TI 2023 Main Event, which includes both playoffs and finals weekends back-to-back.

In Phase One of the Road to The International, each of the four groups plays out four round-robin best-of-twos each over two days. The fifth-placed team at the end of this phase will be eliminated from the tournament—with tiebreakers decided in best-of-three series until a clear fifth place is named.

The remaining four teams from each group will be reseeded into a final best-of-three matchup, with the top two teams playing one of the third/fourth-ranked teams in another group. The winners of these best-of-threes will start their playoff run in the upper bracket, while the losers must face the lower bracket of The International immediately thereafter—putting them one loss away from elimination.

After that, the playoffs will run like a standard Dota tournament for the remaining 16 teams, with eight teams in the upper bracket and lower bracket. Every series in the playoffs will be best-of-three, which is a change from previous TI formats.

The International itself doesn’t officially start until Oct. 27, with the final eight teams stepping onto the stage in Climate Pledge Arena for one last run to the Aegis. Only the grand finals will be a best-of-five, as is standard in most Dota events.

The International 2023 Main Event: All TI 2023 Dota 2 playoffs schedules, scores, and standings

This is not the bracket many expected to see. Image via Wykrhm Reddy on Twitter

The International 2023 playoffs won’t begin until Oct. 20, but the full seeding for the bracket has already been completed. Only the top eight teams from this bracket will advance to finals weekend, which Valve is now referring to as simply The International.

The International 2023: All Road to TI 2023 Dota 2 schedules, scores, and standings

TI 2023: Phase One — Group Stage scores and standings

South America loses two as Team Spirit goes flawless. Image via Wykrhm Reddy

All match times below are listed in Central U.S. time (CT).

Thursday, Oct. 12

12pm Group A : Spirit 2 -0 9Pandas | EG 0- 2 Entity Group B : Thunder Awaken 0- 2 BetBoom Group C : LGD 2 -0 Gaimin Group D : TSM 0- 2 Tundra

2pm Group A : Spirit 2 -0 SMG Group B : Liquid 1-1 Azure Ray | Thunder Awaken 1-1 Shopify Rebellion Group C : nouns 1-1 beastcoast Group D : Tundra 2-0 Talon

4pm Group A : 9Pandas 1-1 Entity Group B : Liquid 2 -0 BetBoom Group C : LGD 2 -0 nouns | VP 0- 2 Gaimin Group D : Keyd Stars 1-1 PSG Quest

6pm Group A : Spirit 2 -0 Entity | EG 1-1 SMG Group C : VP 1-1 beastcoast Group D : Keyd Stars 1-1 Tundra | TSM 2 -0 Talon

8pm Group A : 9Pandas 2-0 SMG Group B : Shopify Rebellion 0-2 Liquid | Azure Ray 2-0 Thunder Awaken Group C : Gaimin 1-1 nouns Group D : TSM 1-1 PSG Quest



Friday, Oct. 13

12pm Group A : Spirit 2 -0 EG Group B : Shopify Rebellion 0- 2 BetBoom Group C : LGD 2-0 beastcoast Group D : Keyd Stars 2 -0 Talon | Tundra 2 -0 PSG Quest

2pm Group A : Entity 1-1 SMG Group B : Liquid 2 -0 Thunder Awaken | Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Azure Ray Group C : LGD 1-1 VP Group D : Keyd Stars 1-1 TSM

4pm Group A : EG 1-1 9Pandas Group B : BetBoom 2 -0 Azure Ray Group C : VP 1-1 nouns | Gaimin 2 -0 beastcoast Group D : Talon 2 -0 PSG Quest

6pm Tiebreakers Group A: EG 2 -0 SMG



TI 2023: Phase Two — Playoff Seeding scores and standings

That is a hot list of upsets before the playoffs. Image via Wykrhm Reddy on Twitter

Saturday, Oct. 14

12pm: Spirit 2 -0 Shopify Rebellion

-0 Shopify Rebellion 3pm: TSM 0- 2 VP

6pm: Liquid 2 -0 EG

-0 EG 9pm: Gaimin 1-2 Talon

Sunday, Oct. 15

12pm: LGD 2 -0 Keyd Stars

-0 Keyd Stars 3pm: BetBoom 1- 2 9Pandas

6pm: Tundra 0- 2 nouns

9pm: Entity 0-2 Azure Ray

How to watch the The International 2023: TI 2023 schedule and stream guide

Valve will once again utilize the primary, secondary, tertiary, and quarternary TI-branded streams to cover the group stage before switching to just the main channel for the playoffs.

There are also official casts for Chinese, Russian, and Spanish languages hosted on their respective TI hubs. We have included the full list of streams Valve mentioned below, though you can always find other streamers like Gorgc hosting watch parties for the event too.

This article will be updated throughout Dota 2’s The International.

