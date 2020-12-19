Team Spirit signs Yellow Submarine as its new Dota 2 roster

Though the competitive action never stopped in Dota 2 despite the absence of LAN events, it has been quite a challenging year for the organizations and sponsors within the scene. Before Valve released a roadmap, there were already organizations dropping their teams.

But what may have looked like the downfall of the scene has turned into a valuable opportunity for organizations looking to sign teams with high potentials. Team Spirit announced today that it was bolstering its ranks with the former squad of Yellow Submarine.

The latest iteration of the Yellow Submarine squad played together under its previous banner since the beginning of October. The team had numerous strong showings against teams like Nigma, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and the top-tier stack that recently disbanded, Just Error.

The squad’s only top-four finish came in November during Dota Summit 13 Online: Europe/CIS, and the team has been consistently performing well to secure itself spots in main events. Considering how stacked the European region is right now with online tournaments with old and new teams, the new Team Spirit squad has definitely been one of the most promising ones to watch.

The squad features a nice balance of young and upcoming talents in Ilya “yatoro” Mulyarchuk, Alexander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek, Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov, alongside the experience they’ll need in Yaroslav “Miposhka” Naidenov and Vitaliy “so bad” Oshmankevich.

The team will be making its first debut at 12pm CT against Live to Win in BTS Pro Series Season Four: Europe/CIS’ third phase. The rest of the bracket includes teams like Vikin.gg, and Spider Pigzs, meaning it’ll be a worthy test for the squad under their new banner. You can tune into the matches through BTS’s Twitch channel.

The 2021 DPC season is scheduled to start on Jan. 28, 2021, according to Valve’s November blog post, and the new Team Spirit squad will be competing in tier-one events until the new season kicks off.