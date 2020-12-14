RAMZES confirms Just Error Dota 2 stack will disband after just one tournament

All of the players seem to think they rushed into competition a little too quickly.

There was a lot of behind-the-scenes work that went into the formation of the Just Error stack that brought together some of the best Dota 2 players in the world. But according to one of those players, the team will now split up after competing in a single event.

Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev was the player who confirmed the roster was disbanding today, citing a lack of belief in their ability to play together despite reportedly being offered a contract from a big European organization.

Just Error formed from the ashes of the former Virtus Pro roster, with captain Alexey “Solo” Berezin bringing his right-hand man Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko and Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov with him to join RAMZES in a new venture. The final member of the squad, Syed “SumaiL” Hassan, is someone that RAMZES, Solo, and the former VP players have talked about playing with for a long time.

Conversations about playing with SumaiL popped up after The International 2019, according to RAMZES.

“As I have said in many interviews, the first idea to play with Sumail appeared last year after International, but then I already agreed with EG, and we did not work out,” RAMZES said. “A couple of months ago, after the Omega League, we decided to try again.”

The decision to try and make something like this work came in the interim between Omega League ending in September and EPIC League starting up in November. RAMZES on Evil Geniuses, along with Solo and the VP roster, were both made inactive by their respective organizations, giving them the freedom to compete on a separate stack.

RAMZES explained that once everyone agreed to play together, the original plan wasn’t to compete in the EPIC League.

“Initially, we did not plan to play Epic League, but in the end, we decided to play, and probably this can be called a wrong decision,” RAMZES said. “The old patch, in which everyone can already play, the language barrier, time zones, ping, lack of normal training-all this played a role in our unsuccessful performance. My playing form now also leaves much to be desired.”

The theme of the team not being confident in their playing form was a common thought across the roster when they discussed their future after being the first team eliminated in the EPIC League Division 2.

A large European organization reached out with an offer to sign Just Error as its first Dota roster at the end of November, according to RAMZES. He said the deal was “a great opportunity” but the team didn’t want to bind themselves to contracts and obligations that they didn’t think they could fulfill with their current level of play.

“We did not want to let down our new organization, to bind ourselves with contracts and unnecessary obligations in a situation where we were not 100% confident in ourselves and our teammates,” RAMZES said. “We can say that this is the end of the story of Just Error.”

Now that the team has officially disbanded, it’s unclear what each of the players will do moving forward. Solo, No[o]ne, and Zayax are all free agents after leaving VP. RAMZES is still under contract with EG, though he’s on the inactive roster, while SumaiL has been teamless since being released from OG in July.

The Dota Pro Circuit will be starting up again on Jan. 28. It’s unlikely that all five of these talented players won’t find their way onto a new team to compete for a spot at TI10 in 2021.