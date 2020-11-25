Valve confirms start date for 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, talks 7.28 gameplay update and new hero release

Valve has dropped a small blog to keep Dota 2 players in the loop for what is happening with the game through the end of the year.

The biggest news is that Valve has confirmed the tentative start of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, which is currently set to begin on Jan. 28.

There will be six regional leagues, with 16 teams playing in each across two divisions. The best teams from each region will qualify for the first Major of the new season, with more information, including a full schedule and updated DPC details coming soon.

As for something even casual fans will care about, Valve unfortunately will be pushing back the release of the next new hero from the original Nov. 30 release date to mid-December alongside the 7.28 gameplay update.

The next ranked season begins on Dec. 1 and will feature a seasonal quest reset for all players, a new seasonal treasure collection, and more new content. There are also some smaller backend changes being added to the game that is gathering data for the incoming Overwatch features.

The Overwatch features will add tools allowing users to review suspicious matches and assist in identifying poorly behaving players. Essentially just more tools that will help out the existing systems in improving the Dota experience by removing bad actors.

You can expect further updates closer to the middle of December when the new hero and 7.28 gameplay update go live.