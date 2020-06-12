Lelis officially joins Quincy Crew

North American Dota 2 team Quincy Crew is seeking help from the continent south. Brazillian player Lelis joins the Crew in an official capacity as its offlaner, after standing in for a successful championship run at the ESL One Birmingham Online tournament.

Lelis has been well-known as one of South America’s finest position threes, having played in most of the region’s best organizations. The Brazilian was thrust in the larger public eye when he was recruited by the now-retired ppd for his Ninjas in Pyjamas roster in January, helping the formerly lackluster team to qualify for the ESL One Los Angeles Major before the COVID-19 pandemic put LAN events to a stop.

The player was a stand-in for Quincy Crew. helping the squad dominate the playoffs at ESL One Birmingham Online, utilizing unconventional offlane heroes like Death Prophet, Lycan, and Tusk to place immense pressure on the map.

Most of Quincy Crew’s roster has been set in stone since the onset of the season, but the offlaner spot has been a tough one to fill for the NA squad. SumaiL was the first carry for the squad, while brother YawaR filled in the position three role. It took just two weeks for SumaiL to leave the roster, however, and the team has been through a rotating roster of offlaners since then.