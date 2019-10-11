SumaiL leaves Quincy Crew after two weeks

The King has to find a new home. Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan will be left teamless after the first qualifiers for the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit Season.

Jack “KBBQ” Chen, manager of Quincy Crew, has confirmed that SumaiL will be leaving the North American stack.

Jack Chen on Twitter QC update: we tried to resolve our fit issues, but ultimately weren’t able to do so to the point where everyone felt most comfortable and empowered to keep moving forward. @SumaaaaiL will be leaving the roster while we search for an offlaner

Quincy Crew represented SumaiL’s first team outside of Evil Geniuses. Less than two weeks after the official roster announcement,

Quincy Crew fell in the Major qualifiers, despite North American having three slots to the MDL Chengdu Major. While they performed well in the Minor qualifiers and managed to qualify for the Summit 11 Minor, the Quincy Crew believed that the King was unnecessary.

The biggest issue with the stack might not have been the roles they occupy. In order to play with his brother, Yawar “YawaR” Hassan decided to switch to the offlane role, despite playing carry and mid his whole career. With SumaiL’s departure, KBBQ has confirmed that the team will be looking for an offlaner, signifying YawaR’s return to the carry role and possibly, SumaiL insisting on playing position one.

As one of the most accomplished players in the stack, it might be surprising for SumaiL to be one to get the boot. However, the rest of the Quincy Crew has played together for a much longer period of time. Three of the players were together on the now-defunct VGJ.Storm that achieved a top eight finish at The International 2018, while Quinn “CCnC” Callahan played with them on as Newbee in The International 2019.

Regardless, it seems unlikely that one of Dota 2‘s brightest stars will remain teamless for long. All that remains to be seen is which kingdom SumaiL will plant his flag