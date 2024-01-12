The village contains all kinds of unique gems for you to uncover in Disney Dreamlight Valley and these gems are essential for quests, gifts, and crafting recipes. One of the many gems you may be searching for is Spinel, a shiny reddish-pink jewel.

If you want to progress through everything Disney Dreamlight Valley has to offer, then you need to know how to find every item there is. Here’s where you can find Spinel and how to obtain this resource.

Where to find Spinel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spinel is exclusively available in The Grove and The Promenade regions of the Wild Tangle biome on Eternity Isle. You can only access this area for Spinel if you have A Rift in Time purchased and downloaded since it is part of the expansion pass.

The Grove can be unlocked for 4,000 Mist, while The Promenade is a bit more costly and requires 6,000 Mist. You can only obtain Spinel after unlocking these areas to find it, so you might need to go farming for lots of Mist before you can obtain it.

There’s a pretty big area to search for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

How to get Spinel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spinel is a gem that can be mined from rock spots using your Royal Pickaxe in either The Promenade or The Grove regions. You can find rock spots along the very edge of both areas and each one you mine has a chance of having Spinel in it.

If you come across a rock spot that has a reddish-pink gem sticking out of it, you’re guaranteed to find Spinel inside. But these are fairly rare, so your best bet is to just keep mining in the appropriate regions until you find some since most rock spots are hiding Spinel rather than clearly showing it.

While mining for Spinel, you may also come across its very rare Shiny Spinel variant. Any spot you mine for Spinel has a chance of containing either version of this gem.

Tip: Use a miracle Polish If you want to farm a lot of Spinel, using a Miracle Pickaxe Polish or an Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish before mining will boost how many gems you find.

Eternity Isle has lots of other important items hidden in places you might not think to look like Pearls, Amber, and Glimmer, so after you’re done hunting for Spinel, you might want to try stocking up on these trickier resources. Lots of quests require you to gather materials, as is the case in The Housewarming and The Ones That Got Away, so it’s a good idea to stock up on resources ahead of time while you can.