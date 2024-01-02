How to get Glimmer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's pretty rare.

The player wielding their Royal Hourglass and standing by Glimmer.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gathering resources is one of the most essential gameplay aspects in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Most resources you need are fairly straightforward and simple to obtain, but some are much rarer and more exclusive like Glimmer.

Glimmer is an essential resource if you want to unlock everything Eternity Isle has to offer, so here’s how you can obtain this rare material in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is Glimmer in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Glimmer is a Timebending material you can use for crafting at a Timebending Table. It is exclusively available after you upgrade your Royal Hourglass to level two.

How do you get Glimmer in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Glimmer can only be collected by using the Royal Hourglass to unearth it in Realms. This resource is exclusively available when you set off to explore one of the iconic regions featuring a location straight out of a Disney film.

There are currently seven Realms you can travel to if you want to collect Glimmer.

  • Frozen Realm
    • Unlock price: 4,000 Dreamlight
  • Ratatouille Realm
    • Unlock price: 3,000 Dreamlight
  • Moana Realm
    • Unlock price: 3,000 Dreamlight
  • Toy Story Realm
    • Unlock price: 7,000 Dreamlight
  • Wall-E Realm
    • Unlock price: 3,000 Dreamlight
  • The Lion King Realm
    • Unlock price: 10,000 Dreamlight
  • Beauty and the Beast Realm
    • Unlock price: 12,500 Dreamlight
The player standing by some Glimmer in the Toy Story Realm.
It’s a sparkling mass of light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Glimmer the same way you find any Timebending material, which is by using your Royal Hourglass to uncover hidden treasures. Since the Royal Hourglass tool is tied to Eternity Isle and the A Rift in Time expansion pass, you can only obtain Glimmer if you have chosen to purchase this pack.

When you unearth treasure using your Royal Hourglass in a Realm, you always obtain either Glimmer or Mist. No other Timebending resources appear in any of the Realms, which makes them a great spot to visit for farming both Glimmer and Mist.

Best location to get Glimmer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Overall, I’ve found the Frozen, Toy Story, and Beauty and the Beast Realms to be the best locations to explore for Glimmer. You can get Glimmer from any Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but some of them are much more rich with this resource than others.

The best Realms are quite large and hide at least a couple of Glimmer for you to find. The rest are fairly small and tend to only have one or two available for you to find. Outside of the best three Realms to visit, all others have a decent amount except for the Wall-E and Ratatouille Realms, which are the worst ones to explore since they are both very small and usually only have one Glimmer.

The player using their Royal Hourglass to find Glimmer in the Ratatouille Realm.
I only ever find one Glimmer at a time in the Ratatouille Realm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does Glimmer do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Glimmer is an essential component of many crafting recipes, specifically those found in the Fragments section of the Timebending table. All of these unique furniture assets cannot be crafted until you have the required amount of Glimmer.

This includes furniture like the Agrabah Palace Model, the Sword in the Stone, and Bing Bong’s Wagon. All of the items you can craft with Glimmer are ones featured in Disney films and also require an array of other resources to craft, including Mist.

