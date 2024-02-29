All soda locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mike won’t join your village in Disney Dreamlight Valley until he’s sure his legacy as a top-tier jokester can’t be beaten, which is why he asks for your help completing some odd tasks. One such task is finding three cans of soda so he can perform a massively hilarious burp.

You’re only given two tokens but need to acquire three cans of soda, with each one available at a different vending machine. This task is a bit tricky to complete because of this, so here are all the soda locations and how to get them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Soda locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s an odd request, but Mike has a plan in mind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find all three sodas in the Monsters, Inc. Realm lobby right outside the Laugh Floor door.

The Red Soda can be collected from the red vending machine by the coffee machine you use during Escape Claws right away.

can be collected from the red vending machine by the coffee machine you use during Escape Claws right away. The Blue Soda is available after turning on the blue vending machine located to the left of the red vending machine.

is available after turning on the blue vending machine located to the left of the red vending machine. The Green Soda is in the out-of-service green vending machine that has to be smashed and is located through the door into the employee region of the reception area.

They’re all pretty close together. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

How to get the Red Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Red Soda is the easiest one to collect and can be found in the red vending machine in the lobby of the Monsters, Inc. Realm. All you have to do to collect it is approach the machine and interact with it, which will spend one of the coins Mike gave you.

The red vending machine also has three free Pawpsicles you can collect. These aren’t required for the quest and instead are just some extra goodies for you, so consider consuming them so you can glide around the Laugh Floor more quickly.

Open the machine to grab it right away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the Blue Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Blue Soda is locked in a blue vending machine right next to the red one and can’t be accessed until you first restore power to it. You can turn the machine on by interacting with the blue switch to the left of the machine.

As soon as you get the machine on, interact with it just like you did the red one to collect the Blue Soda from it and spend your second token. This machine has three free Slush Ice for you to grab, too.

The machine needs power before you can use it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the Green Soda Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get the final soda you need, head through the door by the reception desk in the lobby, which is where the green vending machine with the Green Soda is located. This vending machine is out of order and broken down, and you also don’t have any more tokens to spend, so you have to break the machine to get your prize.

You can obtain the Green Soda by smashing the machine with your Royal Pickaxe. Equip this tool and approach the machine with it and you can then swing at it and free the Green Soda you need. There are also some Sour Snow Cones and Lemon Sorbet for you to grab inside.

A broken machine can’t stop you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After smashing the green vending machine with your trusty Royal Pickaxe, you should now have all three of the sodas Mike requested. Return to the Laugh Floor and interact with him to give all three away.

That’s a lot of soda. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve given Mike the soda, you’re even closer to officially unlocking Mike and Sulley. Once you have them, you can get some special Dream Styles for them, plus an array of fun monster items for yourself by tackling the Lovely Monsters Star Path.