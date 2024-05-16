Three people standing in front of a door with a glowing symbol in Diablo 4
Where to find the Shifting City in Diablo 4

It's hard to spot.
Published: May 16, 2024

Diablo 4 offers a wealth of dungeons to explore for valuable loot, but locating specific ones like the Shifting City can be tough. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

Dungeons in Diablo 4 are an integral part of the core gameplay, and you can farm them continuously to get the best loot. The map is scattered with dungeons, but some are initially hidden from view. The Shifting City is among the dungeons that don’t immediately appear on the map, but with a little work, it’s easy to unlock. Read on to find out how.

Diablo 4 Shifting City location

A screenshot of the Diablo 4 map marking the Shifting City dungeon.
Clear the area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shifting City is a dungeon in Diablo 4 located in the Qara Risu subregion of the Dry Steppes. You may notice the dungeon does not appear on your map, but there is a simple reason for that, and it’s easy to solve.

To unlock the Shifting City location, complete the Qara Yisu Stronghold. Successfully completing the Stronghold unlocks the Shifting City dungeon, along with a Waypoint for quick travel and Vendors in the area.

The Qara Yisu Stronghold is recommended for players level 25 and over. If, like me, you tried to do the Stronghold earlier, you may find that while you can complete the initial task of destroying the Spires, the final enemy is very tough to defeat.

I recommended focusing on farming XP until you reach level 25 and can sweep through the area easily, or find a player who can carry you through the objective. If you focus on a Helltide event, it won’t be too long until you can easily get through the Qara Yisu Stronghold.

