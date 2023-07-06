Diablo 4 offers Rogues and other classes a wealth of customization options to perfect their build and Aspects are a crucial area to focus on.

In Diablo 4, Aspects are applied to your items and gear to provide additional stats and effects. You can find Aspects randomly affixed to legendary items you collect, while dungeons offer specific Aspects as a first-time reward for completion, unlocking the Aspect in the Codex of Power for unlimited use.

Finding the right Aspect is not always an easy task, however, with a wide variety available in the game, some of which are exclusive to certain classes, while others are more useful to specific builds.

We’re here to help, though, with our selection of the best Aspects for Rogues in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4‘s best Aspects for Rogues

Aspect of Corruption

The Aspect of Corruption is an offensive Aspect that can significantly boost the damage output for any Rogue utilizing Imbuements, as it provides 20-40 percent increased potency against Vulnerable enemies.

Rogue players should be well-accustomed to the Vulnerable status, with a build that inflicts it on as many enemies as possible, and the Aspect of Corruption pairs perfectly with that approach to provide an additional punch.

Where to find: Renegade Retreat Dungeon

Blast-Trapper’s Aspect

Rogue players who adopt a build utilizing traps should definitely focus on picking up the Blast-Trapper’s Aspect, which provides up to a 30-50 percent change to inflict the Vulnerable status upon enemies affected by Trap skills.

As an AOE attack, this Aspect can make your Traps the perfect way to afflict Vulnerable status on as many enemies as possible, thus resulting in an increased damage output against them.

A number of the best Aspects for Rogues benefit from enemies having the Vulnerable status, so the Blast-Trapper’s Aspect is the perfect setup.

Where to find: Kor Valar Ramparts Dungeon

Aspect of Unstable Imbuements

A brilliant addition to your Rogue build. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Aspect of Unstable Imbuements causes an explosion of an Imbuement around the player when cast, adding an AOE to any Imbuement ability and afflicting it to multiple enemies at once.

This Aspect works brilliantly alongside the Aspect of Corruption, which boosts the potency of Imbuements and can quickly turn the tide of the battle.

While it does not result in a massive output of damage when cast, it provides the ideal setup that you or your party can follow up with.

Where to find: Whispering Vault Dungeon

Cheat’s Aspect

The Rogue is a glass cannon in Diablo 4, so I definitely advise picking up some defensive Aspects to help increase survivability, and the Cheat’s Aspect is top of the class for Rogues.

This Aspect results in 15-25 percent reduced damage taken from Crowd Controlled enemies, while also providing a movement speed boost when you are damaged by a Crowd Controlled enemy.

Therefore, not only does it reduce the damage you receive but it also allows you to quickly move away from danger to compose yourself.

Where to find: Luban’s Rest Dungeon

Bladedancer’s Aspect

A must-have Aspect for anyone running a build with Twisting Blades, the Bladedancer’s Aspect results in the Twisting Blades ability orbiting you when they return, providing additional AOE damage based on the distance they travel.

This adds further firepower to the build and the ability, making it possible to quickly tear your way through mobs of enemies—particularly if you have also cast an Imbuement.

Where to find: Jalal’s Vigil Dungeon

Encircling Blades

A superb addition to your Rogue build. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I utilize Flurry as a main part of my Rogue build and Encircling Blades is a must-have as a result, as it makes the ability deal eight-to-15 percent increased damage and is cast in a circle around you.

This Aspect works brilliantly with Imbuements, as they can then be inflicted onto numerous enemies, and can also inflict Vulnerable on multiple enemies, which can then be taken advantage of by follow-up attacks.

Where to find: Forsaken Quarry Dungeon

Ravenous Aspect

Any Rogue player that needs to constantly regenerate energy should look no further than the Ravenous Aspect, which provides 50-70 percent increased Energy Regeneration for four seconds after killing a Vulnerable enemy.

When used in a build that focuses on inflicting the Vulnerable status to as many enemies as possible, the Ravenous Aspect really shines to create an almost-constant flow of increased Energy Regeneration.

This allows you to cast abilities more often, inflicting the Vulnerable status on more enemies and then killing them for further Energy Regeneration, which adds up to the perfect cycle.

Where to find: Shifting City Dungeon

Umbrous Aspect

The Umbrous Aspect provides a 40-60 percent chance to gain a free Dark Shroud shadow when you secure a Critical Hit when using a Marksman skill.

Previously, this Aspect only had a 30-50 percent chance of summoning the Dark Shroud shadow but significantly benefitted from a buff in patch 1.0.3, which made it one of the best Aspects available to Rogues.

Marksman skills are widespread, so you should be able to benefit from the Umbrous Aspect regardless of the build you are running.

For example, I use the Umbrous Aspect in my build which uses Puncture as the Basic ability, while others will benefit when using abilities like Barrage, Rain of Arrows, and more.

Where to find: Only obtainable by extracting from a legendary item

