It's likely to be an old favorite.

Rumors have been floating around a sixth class could be coming to Diablo 4 in the near future. If that happens, which seems likely since two DLCs have already been confirmed, fans seem to have a pretty good idea of what to expect with some evidence to back it.

As it stands, there are five classes in Diablo 4, including Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer. The best one to choose depends on how experienced you are, and what playstyle you’re looking for.

The rumored sixth one will be drastically different from all of them.

Paladin expected to be sixth class in Diablo 4

The sixth class in Diablo 4 is believed to be a Paladin. Fans have been theorizing this since Dec. 2022 after spotting what appears to be a Paladin or some form of Holy Knight on official pre-launch artwork.

Paladins aren’t a new class for the franchise either. They actually debuted in Diablo 2 before being revamped as Crusaders in Diablo 3’s Reaper of Souls expansion. There’s nothing quite like them in Diablo 4 at the moment—not even Barbarian, which is the closest thing to them—so I’d say it seems like a pretty safe bet.

Paladins were a playable class in Diablo 2. Image via Blizzard

Some have theorycrafted more since then and came to a similar conclusion but with the added possibility of it being an Angel-based class, which certainly ties into the Diablo lore. They think it could be named Fallen Angel or Valkyrie and will have some unique qualities that make it different from a traditional Paladin.

A sixth Diablo 4 class hasn’t been confirmed yet, but since two expansions have it seems like it’s only a matter of time before one is announced.

All the signs point towards a Paladin, and as a long-term fan of the class, I’m all for it. I’ve always found it to be incredibly fun and was sad it wasn’t included at launch. It might even be one of several classes in the pipeline.

For now, though, we’ll just have to wait on Blizzard’s decision.

