Diablo 4 already has 2 expansions in the pipeline

Future seasons and at least two expansions are already in development for Diablo 4, the general manager of everything Diablo at Blizzard, Rod Fergusson, told eager fans ahead of the sequel’s early access release.

While appearing in a video on the Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel on May 29, Rod briefly mentioned two expansions are already in the works.

On top of that, Fergusson confirmed there are going to be multiple seasons for the 2023 title alongside the two planned expansions. Even before that though, the Blizzard development teams are working in parallel with each other to make sure the release of Diablo 4’s upcoming content is as smooth as possible.

Aside from the seasons and expansions, Rod also briefly touched on the battle pass model of Diablo 4 and said he wanted players to understand there are no ‘pay-to-win’ systems involved. Instead, it’s all cosmetics for the premium tier battle pass, he said.

The battle has been a controversial topic in the Diablo 4 fandom for some time now, with many wondering if the battle pass had some pay-to-win elements. After Rod’s comments, many fans have said they’re reassured about the pass.

Diablo 4’s big launch date is quickly approaching now with early access servers—which are accessible via the Ultimate Edition— opening as soon as Thursday, June 1.

Five classes are available at launch: Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue, Druid, and Sorceress. The game has already been receiving positive reviews from different coverage outlets and has scored an 88 on Metacritic.

Now, fan hopes turn to whether Diablo 4 will enjoy a smooth launch.

