The Diablo 4 launch has been a considerable success, with players from across the world hopping in to experience the latest iteration of the classic strategy RPG franchise.

One thing that quickly becomes clear in the game, however, is how tedious it can be to run everywhere on foot, with many players eager to get their hands on one of the mounts to get around faster.

Having an awesome animal to ride around on is one of the best parts of RPG games, with the added benefit of getting to places faster. And with some very cool pre-order exclusive items pertaining directly to cosmetics for mounts, it’s no wonder why Diablo 4 players are in a rush to rush around Sanctuary on their horse.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get a mount in Diablo 4.

How to get a mount in Diablo 4

One of Diablo 4’s pre-order mounts, “Temptation.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re going to want to work on your cardio.

In Diablo 4, mounts are not unlocked until way later in the game. This means players will need to explore Sanctuary on foot for a good chunk of the start of their journey. But the good news is once they’re unlocked, those mounts are unlocked for all future characters.

When attempting to access mounts at a Stable Master in Diablo 4, players are met with the message that they must complete the quest “Mount: Donan’s Favor.” This quest cannot be completed until the completion of Act Three, meaning there’s quite a bit of gaming to do before players can use their mounts.

“Unlocked through completing a questline as you progress naturally through the main story campaign, mounts have an assortment of customization options available to them, such as different types of mounts, armor, and trophies,” Blizzard said. “Once a mount is unlocked, it can be used in all game modes for any and all characters the player creates.”

The decision to lock mounts behind campaign progress was a purposeful one, according to Blizzard.

“While we want our players to be able to get to where they want to go, there are so many meaningful encounters to experience from local events to strongholds to dungeons that we don’t want players to miss,” Blizzard told Kotaku.

This is what Stable Master icons look like on the world map. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Scott Duwe

So, let’s hope your Rogue or Druid has strong calves, because they’re going to be walking quite a while. Once the “Mount: Donan’s Favor” quest is finished, mounts can be found and customized at Stable Masters around Sanctuary.

