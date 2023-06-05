How to fix ‘Queued For Game, Start Game Pending’ error in Diablo 4

Fans are flocking to play Diablo 4 in early access but several issues are halting their plans, including a ‘Queued For Game, Start Game Pending’ error message. This common issue has left plenty of players scratching their heads over what the message means, as the error code does not do a good job of explaining what is going on.

As an online game, Diablo 4 players are likely to encounter service issues from time to time, though ‘Queued For Game, Start Game Pending’ is not technically an error.

Queued For Game, Start Game Pending message in Diablo 4, explained

We hit the Queued For Game, Start Game Pending error in Diablo 4 too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Queued For Game, Start Game Pending message in Diablo 4 appears when too many players are trying to enter Sanctuary at the same time. While players are able to open Diablo 4, the message prevents players from loading the game properly.

Essentially, the Queued For Game, Start Game Pending message in Diablo 4 is a server queue, though it does not say how many players are attempting to enter the servers and what your place in the queue is.

Patience is therefore required when encountering this error, so it is the perfect time to make a drink or grab some food before slaying demons.

How to fix Queued For Game, Start Game Pending message in Diablo 4

Blizzard has shared updates on Twitter about the issues players have encountered with the Queued For Game, Start Game Pending message in Diablo 4, with the latest update stating login issues have been resolved.

[#Diablo4] The login issues have been resolved. Thanks for your patience and sorry for any inconvenience. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 3, 2023

However, this does not erase incidents of the message occurring entirely due to the fact it is a feature aimed to reduce server stress, and there is not a definitive fix. I had some luck getting in after restarting my device, though I would note this is not guaranteed to work every time and it may be better to just wait patiently.

Should the error persist continuously or display for a long time, it may be a sign of a deeper issue and you might want to consider sending a Diablo 4 support ticket too.

