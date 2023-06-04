Does Diablo 4 have a leaderboard?

Diablo 4 players are a competitive bunch. So much so that the game’s developer, Blizzard, is running a race where the first 1,000 players to reach level 100 in hardcore mode will have their name carved into a statue of Lilith at Blizzard HQ.

Most players aren’t competing for this difficult achievement, but many are still curious about how they rank against their fellow players. Diablo leaderboards are a staple of the series, as players fight to climb the ranks based on their level and gear. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to check how you stack up in the Diablo 4 community for the time being.

Is there a Diablo 4 leaderboard?

There are currently no leaderboards in Diablo 4. This might be disappointing for veteran players who climbed the leaderboards in Diablo 3 and other previous installments, but you’ll have to wait a while for the feature to appear in the latest game.

Legendary items can be used to help gear up faster, rising the ranks. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The developers confirmed leaderboards are coming as early as season three in the May 2023 Developer Update Livestream. The developers are aware of the community’s desire for leaderboards but decided to add them later to ensure they “do them right.”

It’s currently unclear how the leaderboards will function in Diablo 4. Leaderboards in previous titles have ranked players based on different metrics, and we’re not sure what will be the ranking criteria in the latest game.

Regardless, we’ll be waiting for the leaderboards for a bit, so use the time to brush up on your builds and grinding techniques to prepare.

