How to fix error code BLZBNTAGT00001398 in Diablo 4

If you’ve been playing Diablo 4 and encountered the BLZBNTAGT00001398 error code, don’t be intimidated because it can be rather simple to fix.

Recommended Videos

Since its June 2023 launch, Diablo 4 players have had to deal with their fair share of errors. One of its updates introduced an “unable to open a critical file” error and there’s been one issue that seems to only affect the PlayStation 5 version. As for the bizarrely named BLZBNTAGT00001398 error, here’s what you can do to resolve it.

What causes the BLZBNTAGT00001398 error code in Diablo 4?

It’s annoying but not game-breaking. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s not entirely clear what actually triggers the BLZBNTAGT00001398 error, with the Battle.net support page only saying it’s “caused by performing conflicting actions at the same time.“

Whether this is limited to actions in Diablo 4 or it’s possible to cause the error by running other programs on your PC at the same time as Diablo 4 isn’t said. To be safe, maybe make a point of shutting Diablo 4 down before you do anything else on PC if you want to try and avoid the error.

How can you fix the BLZBNTAGT00001398 error code in Diablo 4?

There’s a simple fix for Diablo 4‘s BLZBNTAGT00001398 error, at least according to Blizzard Entertainment. Apparently, the issue can resolve itself on its own, but if you’d rather not wait, Blizzard has a few suggestions that may help.

The first is to restart the Battle.net desktop app, which should clear any and all stalled Agent processes. The second is to delete your Battle.net Tools folder. Don’t worry, this won’t render the Battle.net app inoperable, so long as you follow these steps:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to bring up the Task Manager. It should open on the Processes tab by default. If not, select Processes at the top of the Task Manager window. Click End Process for all Agent, Blizzard, and game processes. Next, press Windows + R to open the Run dialogue box. Type C:\ProgramData\ into the Open field and press Enter. Search for the Battle.net folder and delete it.

You can then run the Battle.net app and update Diablo 4. Ideally, this should fix the BLZBNTAGT00001398 error but if not, it’s worth restarting your computer and deleting the Battle.net Tools folder again.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more