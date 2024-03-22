Diablo 4: How to fix ‘something went wrong’ PS5 error

Did something go wrong and caus Diablo 4 to crash? Welcome to the club. The “something went wrong” error has been causing all sorts of trouble for Diablo 4 players, especially on PS5.

I play Diablo 4 on both PC and PS5. Whenever I’m on my console, I use Diablo 4’s crossplay features to party up with friends, but I had to hop onto my PC when the “something went wrong” error occurred on my PS5. I decided not to go down without a fight, though, so I started testing fixes for the “something went wrong” PS5 error in Diablo 4.

What causes the “something went wrong” PS5 error in Diablo 4?

The “something went wrong” PS5 error in Diablo 4 mostly occurs when Blizzard or Sony’s servers are down. Players can encounter such error codes if one of the two is having server outages.

Whenever server-related errors start affecting players, fans often flock to Diablo 4’s Reddit to ask if anyone else can’t connect to the game. If Diablo 4’s server status is offline, you should keep an eye on community forums and the game’s official social media accounts for the latest updates.

How can you fix the “something went wrong” error in Diablo 4 on PS5?

The best fix for the “something went wrong” PS5 error in Diablo 4 is restarting your console. In most cases, Sony or Blizzard’s services should come back online by the time you relaunch Diablo 4 after restarting your PS5.

However, if the error continues to appear persistently, there’s only so much you can do.

Check PlayStation’s service status: If Sony’s servers are down, you’ll need to wait for them to come back online and the “something went wrong” error should resolve itself in the meantime. Check whether Diablo 4 is down: Similarly to PSN, the “something went wrong” error can also appear when Diablo 4’s servers are down. If that’s the case, you’ll also have to wait for these servers to become operational again.

If this error continues to bug you, you may want to contact Blizzard via a Battle.net Support Ticket.

