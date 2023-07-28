How to fix Diablo 4 error code 1

Hopefully, this is the last you'll see of error code 1.

Nobody wants an error code stopping them from playing Diablo 4. While the “Error Code 1” sounds like the code to end all codes, it is fixable. All you have to do is follow the steps below and you’ll be as right as rain. These errors usually have a simple fix, and all it takes is five to 10 minutes of your time.

The error code one might appear for a couple of reasons. It can be a problem with your PC and connection, or it can simply be an issue on Blizzard’s side.

How to fix Diablo 4’s Error Code 1

Restart your PC, Battle.net, and Diablo 4

This is always the first step in fixing any issue. Turning it off and on again is a tried-and-tested method that will always be worth trying.

It’s a simple fix, and with some luck, you’ll be back in the game.

Check for Updates on Battle.net

Sometimes the issue appears because an update is about to drop. Make sure your game is up to date by going into Battle.net and clicking on the cog next to the “Play Now” section down the bottom left of the application.

Then click “Check for Updates” in the dropdown menu to the right. If your game is up-to-date and the problem is still there, using the repair tool is the next step.

Click the cogwheel again, and instead of clicking “Check for Updates”, select “Scan and Repair”.

This will check if your files are corrupted and fix them in the process. Sometimes the game has difficulties with installing new updates, meaning files get corrupted. This will fix the issue and hopefully, get you back in the game.

Restart your internet connection

Sometimes your internet connection is to blame. Turn off your router and wait a few minutes before restarting. This should give it enough time to completely refresh and allow you to come back with the best connection possible.

If the issue persists, go to the next step.

Turn off your Antivirus

Turning off your antivirus might be the next step if the problem lingers. Security settings might be preventing access to certain files that Battle.net or Diablo 4 needs to get your game going. In most cases, search for your antivirus’ icon in the taskbar and deactivate it. You might need to check your hidden icons to see your specific antivirus program.

Check if Blizzard is doing maintenance

The last solution is to double-check the Diablo Twitter account for any updates. The developers will always share when they’re shutting down servers for maintenance, or releasing a massive update.

But if that’s the case, you’ll have to play something else for the time being.

