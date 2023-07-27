How to fix error code 1703 in Diablo 4

Due to the online-only nature of Diablo 4, players may regularly encounter errors, and error code 1703 is one that has left some perplexed.

Error code 1703 occurs for players on PlayStation and is usually related to connection issues with the Battle.net servers, though it can also occur due to a network problem or, in rarer cases, an internal problem with your console.

As there are numerous potential causes for the error code 1703 in Diablo 4, players may have to take their time working through potential fixes, though there are a number of solutions that may help.

How do you fix error code 1703 in Diablo 4?

Players who encounter the error code 1703 in Diablo 4 can try these potential fixes to resolve the issue.

Restart your console: Turn off your console, wait a few moments, and then turn your console back on. Then, try to launch the game again and see if the issue is resolved.

Check your connection: Check the stability of your internet connection by going to console settings and checking the signal. If you can connect to Ethernet instead of Wi-Fi, it may help.

Check Battle.net server status: None of the fixes you can do will make any difference if the Battle.net servers are down or under maintenance, so be sure to check official channels for any news.

If the above methods do not work, there are some other more complex fixes you can attempt.

Change your DNS settings

Open the settings menu on your PS5 and select “Network Settings.”

Select “Set up Internet Connection” from the list of options.

Choose your preferred network and then press “Advanced Settings.”

Select “DNS Settings” and set it to “Manual.”

Write 1.1.1.1 as your primary DNS and 1.0.0.1 as the secondary DNS.

Change the Proxy Server setting to “Do Not Use.”

Restart your console.

Reset console settings

Open the settings menu on your PS5 and select “System.”

Click on the “System Software” option.

Choose the “Restore Default Settings” option.

Your console will now restart.

Clear console cache

Turn off your PS5.

Press and hold the Power button.

Listen out for two beeps. Once heard, stop pressing the button and connect a USB controller.

Move your cursor to the “Clear Cache and Rebuild Database” option, then select it.

Click “Clear System Software Cache” and then “OK”.

Open Diablo 4 and see if the issue is resolved.

If none of the above solutions work, the best bet is to contact Blizzard’s customer support directly.

