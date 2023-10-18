How to create a seasonal character in Diablo 4 Season 2

Create your very own Buffy or Angel for Season of Blood.

Although it would be nice to complete Diablo 4’s season two: Season of Blood quests with our Eternal characters, we must create a seasonal character to use. It may sound complicated, but creating a character to help exterminate the vampires plaguing the Sanctuary is easier than you’d think.

How to create a seasonal character in Diablo 4 season two, explained

To create a seasonal character for Diablo 4’s second season, Season of Blood, you must log into Diablo 4, create a new character, choose your Class, customize their appearance, and then select the Seasonal Realm and World Tier.

But if you follow this step-by-step process, you won’t have any trouble creating the perfect character to slay vampires with.

The page is the same as usual, except with more seasonal information. Image via Blizzard Entertainment I chose Barbarian as one of my Seasonal characters. Image via Blizzard Entertainment Yes, I did call my Barbarian VampireBarby. I also chose to skip the campaign. Image via Blizzard Entertainment The Seasonal Realm has lots of new content and interesting vampiric powers. Image via Blizzard Entertainment I chose World Tier Two, but you can select Tier One if you prefer. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Log in to Diablo 4 and select the button “Create a new character.”

Select your preferred Class. In the Season of Blood, the best classes are Rogue and Druid. However, it’s up to you what you’d like to play. You can then customize your character’s appearance. When you’re happy with how your character looks, you need to decide whether you want to play in Hardcore mode or if you want to Skip the Campaign. Once you’ve decided, choose a name for your character and press the button “Start Game.” Select the Seasonal Realm from the Select Hero Realm Screen. This will ensure that your character can participate in the seasonal content. Choose your World Tier Difficulty. If you’re new to Diablo 4, you may want to start with Tier One. And if you’re a returning player, Tier Two might be the best option. When you’re ready, press “Start.”

After a few moments, the Season of Blood cutscene will play, and you will load directly into the Seasonal Realm. That’s it!

Now, all you need to do is work through the Seasonal Journal, obtain your Battle Pass rewards, and embrace your inner vampire slayer.

