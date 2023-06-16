Diablo 4 Unstoppable status, explained

Diablo 4 contains various different types of weapon damage as well as status effects that could help or hinder you. Unstoppable is just one of the many status effects that you will likely encounter at some point during your journey throughout Sanctuary.

Status effects have a wide range of abilities that can either work to the players’ detriment or benefit. Vulnerable is an effect that you will see early on that increases your overall damage taken. Adversely, Barrier can provide you with extra shielding to guard your health.

These effects will often have an in-game representation of your character or some other kind of HUD effect to show whenever the status effect is active. Unstoppable may sound straightforward, but there is still some nuance I should note about this status effect in Diablo 4.

What is Unstoppable status effect in Diablo 4?

Unstoppable is a buff that, when active, grants you immunity to all crowd control abilities. Abilities such as stun, immobilize, fear, tether, and countless other powers would usually cause your character to flee or be trapped in some way. With Unstoppable active, however, your movement will not be impaired in any way.

Barbarians have plenty of abilities that give them the Unstoppable effect | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should note that Unstoppable does not grant you any extra health on its own. While you may be able to avoid immobilizing status effects, you will still take damage. There were plenty of times I thought I was invincible with Unstoppable active only to be met with a death screen shortly after.

There are several different methods of acquiring the Unstoppable status effect. First, many classes have it built into their skill tree. Barbarians and Rogues are the classes most likely to unlock skills with this powerful buff. Gear and Aspects can also contain abilities that trigger this effect, though you will need to be lucky enough to find this gear on your own.

