Diablo 4 players can earn a unique reward—but only in Call of Duty

Diablo 4 players have a wealth of new content coming in season 2 but there is a unique item that is only available if you also happen to play Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has launched a Halloween event that includes several crossovers, with The Haunting including the likes of Lilith and The Butcher from Diablo 4, as well as Spawn, and Ash from Evil Dead.

If you emerge victorious against the Butcher in MW2, either in Al Mazrah or Vondead, you’ll be rewarded with a unique item that can be claimed in Diablo 4.

The patch notes read: “The Butcher is looking for fresh meat across Al Mazrah and Vondead! This monstrosity will drop a unique reward which can be claimed in Diablo 4”.

Specifics on what the reward is, and how to claim it, were not initially shared, with players merely told to “check the Call of Duty website later today for more information on how to redeem”.

The summoning begins 😈



Fight your fears in The Haunting coming October 17 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MW2 💀 pic.twitter.com/9uRZkuK5Jf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 16, 2023

As The Butcher is a formidable foe in Diablo 4, who can appear at any moment and can dish out extreme punishment if you are not prepared, it’s unlikely that the fight in MW2 will be easy and, hopefully, the reward is worth the effort.

The MW2 event drops on the same day as Diablo 4’s long-awaited season 2, where players are hoping for a much better experience than was encountered in the first season—which saw several controversial nerfs.

There are buffs-a-plenty for season 2, however, with players cautiously optimistic that some much-needed attention to Diablo 4 will provide it with a new lease of life.

If those expectations fall short, however, it could be the final nail in the coffin for Diablo 4, no matter how many crossovers they do with other Activision Blizzard games, and the Halloween period may be more haunting for developers than it is for the players.

About the author