The leaves are turning orange and live-service games are all loading up the scares. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, and DMZ are all about to get way scarier.

This year’s MW2 Halloween event is The Haunting. The spookiness is being cranked up to 11, the brightness is being turned all the way down. And there are even some big guest stars joining CoD, including Spawn, Lilith and The Butcher from Diablo, and Ash from Evil Dead to name a few.

The summoning begins 😈



Fight your fears in The Haunting coming October 17 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MW2 💀 pic.twitter.com/9uRZkuK5Jf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 16, 2023

Are you ready to fight your fears in MW2 multiplayer, Warzone Zombie Royale, and the limited-time Soul Capture event? You better bring some friends, but don’t be the one to scream into their mic when you get jump-scared.

Read on below for The Haunting patch notes for MW2 and Warzone.

Some spooky map makeovers are in store. Image via Activision

The official patch notes for MW2’s The Haunting update contain a bunch of new content for players to play, along with some balance updates, bug fixes, and a whole lot of spooky stuff.

Soul Capture event

If you were a fan of the Trophy Hunt event from season three earlier this year, you may be interested in Soul Capture because it functions largely the same.

In every mode of both MW2 and Warzone, any time a player is eliminated, they drop a Soul. You can then collect the Soul and add it to your total without having to visit a buy station in Warzone or DMZ. Souls can then be traded for items in the Events tab in-game.

“Increase the number of Souls you capture by facing off against a variety of monsters lurking across Call of Duty: Warzone’s maps,” Activision said. “Redeem enough items, and you’ll unlock some impressively themed items for your efforts.”

Spooky map reskins

El Asilo

It’s very pretty. Image via Activision

“Larger-than-life calaveras stand outside the asylum, looking over the festivities of Día de Muertos,” Activision said. “Other painted and neon skulls decorate the landscape alongside marigolds, candles, and altars that honor lost loved ones.”

Embassy

This…is not pretty. Image via Activision

“Diplomacy has broken down: Conduct an evening operation on Embassy following a gruesome zombie attack,” Activision said. “The message “Send Help” hangs suspended from the rooftop, but it’s far too late…the zombie attack has already come and gone, leaving structural havoc and corporeal damage in its wake.”

Special Haunting multiplayer modes

Limited time modes turn up the dial on scares in MW2 multiplayer. You won’t just be scared by the game’s time-to-kill anymore, there’s plenty to be afraid of during this seasonal event.

Skulls, not tags. Image via Activision

Haunting Kill Confirmed/Grind

Instead of Dog Tags, collect skulls in Grind and Kill Confirmed.

Haunting Drop Zone Drop Scares

Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points for your team but take care while opening any crates …who knows what might jump out at you!

Haunting Infected

Zombies swarm to Infected. Players who become infected will appear as The Haunting–themed Zombies.

Possessed Equipment

Be very careful when using two specific items during The Haunting. They’ve become possessed and will now behave very differently than you’re used to.

Sound Veil Scream (Suppression Mine)

“For those stepping into the sound wave of the Suppression Mine, prepare for a hallucinatory audio assault as the air fills with the screams of the dead!”

Decoy Grenade

“Reports of inhuman and monstrous sounds peppered with gunfire make this more than just an audio hallucination.”

Warzone and DMZ Haunting patch notes

Don’t be afraid. Image via Activision

It’s time to get creepy. Warzone’s been made over with a new look for Al Mazrah and Vondel, and everything from zombies to ghosts have invaded both maps. It’s time to fight back against the forces of horror.

All of the scares and features found in Warzone, including special boss fights and challenges, will also be found in DMZ. Odds are, DMZ will be the place to play to hunt down the special scary enemies and finish the event’s challenges to unlock all the rewards.

Operation Nightmare

Get ready to hunt down some Eldritch Horrors all across the maps in Warzone and DMZ. Legendary creatures like Lilith and The Butcher from Diablo must be hunted down, summoned, and defeated to complete The Haunting challenges.

Challenge completions include new items like cosmetics, but finishing all of the boss fights and completing every challenge will reward a special limited time blueprint.

Vondead (The Haunting’s Vondel)

Squad up to fight the hordes. Image via Activision

During The Haunting, Vondead will be home to some exclusive missions and features, such as Graveyard of the Witch and Altars of the Butcher.

“The source of this anomalous activity appears to be the Graveyard, which is a hive of summoning activity and should be infiltrated, “Activision said. “However, many of Vondead’s points of interest show signs of a city overrun with the undead—from the burning vehicles to the barricaded and vandalized shops, to the bloodied tramway and train station. There are other alarming activities to investigate at the zoo, stadium, and elsewhere.”

If you’re looking for The Butcher from Diablo, the fight will likely be found at the altars found in Vondead.

“Demonic altars have also been erected around Vondead, seemingly a source of power for these activities and linked in some way to a feared entity known in myth and legend as “The Butcher,” Activision said. “Have you the skill and mettle to summon this hulking demon, descend into the underworld to face him in battle, and reap the rewards if you can dare defeat him?”

Zombie Royale returns

Zombies! Image via Activision

Kill the zombies, lest you turn into one.

The return of the fun Zombie Royale mode will have players who die come back to life as zombies in an undead spin on the gulag. Once you’re zombified, you can hunt down enemies and kill them for syringes. Collect enough syringes and you can revive and continue the chase for a BR win.

The Haunting special items and loot in Warzone and DMZ

Be careful what you pick up. Image via Activision

While looting across Al Mazrah and Vondead, don’t be surprised to find some spooky new equipment and loot.

Haunted Box

“The revolting Zombies roaming Al Mazrah and Vondead drop more than their entrails; expect them to occasionally leave a strange-looking loot box behind, which can also be found throughout the maps,” Activision said. “Well worth seeking out as it spills out plates, ammunition, and equipment, acting like a mutated Armor and Munitions Box. Take extreme care when opening these boxes, lest you’re devoured by the living maw that has possessed these containers!”

Bloodseeker Grenade

“Fashioned into the shape of a vampire bat by an unknown evil, this parasitic “living grenade” latches on to enemies and highlights them in thermal vision; this is particularly helpful (or harrowing) in the nighttime operations you’re undertaking!” Activision said. “Unconfirmed reports state this oddity is unable to clamp on to Operators who are underwater.”

Trick and Treat: Jump Scares

“It takes additional intestinal fortitude to drop into Call of Duty: Warzone combat when every lootable container across Al Mazrah or Vondead has the potential to set off an intense and visceral jump scare,” said Activision. “Survive these horrifying hallucinations to claim the rewards contained within the container.

The Haunting in DMZ

DMZ is the place to be. Image via Activision

DMZ’s update in season six is The Haunting. Everything within Warzone is also within DMZ, as described by Activision.

“For Season Six, DMZ focuses on the nighttime hunts for preternatural entities across the warzone of Al Mazrah,” Activision said. “Prep your team accordingly, as without the pressure of a collapsing circle of gas, DMZ is the ideal mode for obtaining intel on, tracking down, and finally neutralizing monstrous entities from beyond this world. Players can look forward to the all the Al Mazrah-related Events and other activities present within The Haunting, which will be coming to DMZ.”

You can read the full list of patch notes on the CoD website.

About the author