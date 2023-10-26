Diablo 4 leaks suggest first expansion will bring back favorite Diablo 2 region

Diablo 4 dataminers believe they’ve uncovered possible details of the first annual expansion, Lord of Hatred, which allegedly features raids, an NPC hiring system, a new region (one veteran players would know), corrupt Runestones, and a nature-themed class.

It’s been nearly five months since Diablo 4 launched, with its second season well underway—and going better than Season One—but there’s been little news on when the first annual expansion will be hitting shelves, or even what it will include. The only real news we’ve had on that front is that there will be something coming.

Today, dataminers got a first sniff at the details after cracking open a new data-buried version called “Version 2.0” that allegedly carries several expansion hints.

If the code in this new version is legitimate, it looks like the first annual expansion will be called Lord of Hatred. Given how the main story concluded at the end of Diablo 4, it’s no surprise Mephisto might be the main focus this time.

At the end of the campaign, we see Mephisto sail across the seas. While we were never told where he was going, this expansion might reveal the truth; dataminers say the expansion will feature a new region, Kurast. Kurast appeared in Diablo 2 and is the capital city of Kehjistan. Although it’s currently not on the map in Diablo 4, there may be a region dedicated to this place where the Prime Evils, like Mephisto, wreaked havoc.

Other unearthed details include an NPC hiring system where you can equip them with items to do work for you the ability to craft corrupt Runestones and a new class called Spiritborn, which may have a nature focus.

This is all tentative, of course, until Blizzard actually graces Diablo 4 players with official details on the first expansion, so hold your horses on the hype.

That said, that Sprirtborn class and a Mephisto expansion do sound amazing.

